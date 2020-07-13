STEVE BROWN Says 'Some New Version' Of TRIXTER Will Start Playing Shows 'Within The Next Couple Of Years'

In a brand new interview with Jeff Gaudiosi of link textMisplacedStraws.com, TRIXTER guitarist Steve Brown was asked about the current status of the band he co-founded in 1983. He said: "Well, right now we're celebrating the 30th anniversary of the debut album, so I'm in the process of negotiating with Universal Records to hopefully get the license and the master tapes to be able to do a proper 30th-anniversary deluxe reissue where I would like to be able to remix it and put out all of the other tracks — the demos. We have a ton of stuff. PJ [Farley, bass] and I have been compiling all the video footage that we have. So we have a company here in New Jersey that's really involved and trying to work, my lawyers — we have all the people doing that. So that's where the TRIXTER camp is right now, that's where my head is at."

He continued: "I own the name TRIXTER. PJ and I run all the business and I'm handling all of the restoration of all the stuff. That's what I've been doing a lot over this whole pandemic, being locked in my studio. I've been transferring old analog tapes from our first recording sessions back in 1986, all the cassettes, everything. So, for all the TRIXTER fans out there, in the next couple of years, you're gonna see a tremendous amount of material being released by myself and TRIXTER. Because we have the 30th anniversary of the debut album this year, which hopefully we're gonna be able to put out some stuff. In 2022 is the 30th anniversary of 'Hear!', we have a 'Live In Japan', so we have a lot of reissues. We're gonna be doing vinyl. So there's a ton of activity in the TRIXTER camp."

Brown added: "Regarding the other two guys, Pete [Loran, vocals] and the drummer [Mark 'Gus' Scott], [you're] probably not gonna see them playing live with us any time soon. I'd be lying to you if I said there isn't a fracture there in the family. It's definitely a broken relationship at this point. PJ and I are cool with Pete. He's busy with his day job and taking care of his kids, so I don't think he really wants to go out and play live anymore. Gus, the drummer, he's on the shit list beyond belief with us right now, so I just don't think that's gonna happen. We are probably gonna be going out with some new version, with new members, with some version of TRIXTER, within the next couple of years."

This past May, Scott told Totally Driven Radio that "it doesn't look good" that TRIXTER will perform again any time soon. "It's been about two and a half years since we've done anything together, and that is not by my choice, that's for sure," he said. "It's a very sad set of circumstances. I love TRIXTER more than anything in the world — I really do — and if someone said, 'Hey, we have an opportunity to do this tomorrow,' I'd be, like, 'Well, there we go. I'm in.' And, unfortunately, not everybody shares the same sentiment."

Since reuniting, TRIXTER has released two studio albums via Frontiers Music Srl — 2012's "New Audio Machine" and 2015's "Human Era".

Scott celebrated the 30th anniversary of TRIXTER's biggest MTV hit, "Give It To Me Good", by releasing a solo version of the song on May 14.

TRIXTER toured extensively in the United States, Canada and Japan in support of its five major label releases. They have performed live in arenas and amphitheaters with crowds up to 35,000 people, appearing with such rock superstars as KISS, SCORPIONS, POISON, TED NUGENT, NIGHT RANGER, CINDERELLA, TWISTED SISTER, DOKKEN, WARRANT, GREAT WHITE and FIREHOUSE.