STEPHEN PEARCY Would Still 'Love' To See Classic RATT Lineup Reunite One More Time

During an appearance on the latest episode of "Waste Some Time With Jason Green", Stephen Pearcy was once again asked if there is any chance of the four surviving members of the classic RATT lineup — Pearcy, bassist Juan Croucier, guitarist Warren DeMartini and drummer Bobby Blotzer — reuniting to play some shows and possibly record new music. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Right now, for the next who knows how long, I doubt [it]. But hey, I've opened the door. I will not the band RATT record a record [unless it's with the original guys]. I would love everybody to be involved.

"But you know what? Let's take a step back here, kids," he continued. "First of all, I said it a long time ago, and I don't know if people get this or not, unfortunately, when Robbin [Crosby, late RATT guitarist] was not in the scene and he was going through his trip and then he wasn't even in the band, that was, to me — I hate to say it — the end of that era. To have us hang around that long — 'Oh, another platinum record'; 'Oh, another platinum record' — it's just mind-blowing. 'Oh, you've gotta do another reunion tour.' 'You've gotta do a record.' I mean, we self-imploded a long time ago, man.

"My point is we can go through the motions," Pearcy added. We can have great guitar players. No disrespect to any of these players — we've had great guys, and that's all great — but, to me, RATT is not RATT without Robbin. And not even money is gonna make me believe any different. I'd rather go out and do my [solo] thing and get off on that. But is there any chance [of the original guys getting back together]? Well, who knows? I mean, look, I would love it. It would be great — one last rodeo — but, look, man, I don't sit around waiting for anybody, number one. And number two, do you really wanna present what you did in '84 37, [3]8 years later? We're lucky to be alive. But the fact that we are, it would be great. And you guys out there, no disrespect, man — I fucking love playing our songs any chance I can get, but I've got other fish to fry. If I can't get off, you're sure as hell not gonna get off. But we'll see, man… It's not up to me. All I can do is say the door is open."

RATT hasn't released any new music since 2010's "Infestation" LP.

This past February, it was reported by Metal Sludge that Pearcy would be joined by Blotzer for the filming of the virtual concert with his solo band over February 26 and February 27.

The rumors of Blotzer playing with Pearcy again came a month after Stephen confirmed to SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" that he was back on speaking terms with the drummer, who led his own version of RATT for a couple of years beginning in late 2015 before becoming embroiled in a legal battle with the singer, DeMartini and Croucier over the rights to the band's name.

Pearcy and Croucier are the sole remaining original members in RATT's current lineup, which made its live debut in July 2018 in Mulvane, Kansas. Joining them in the band are drummer Pete Holmes (BLACK 'N BLUE, RATT'S JUAN CROUCIER) and guitarists Jordan Ziff (RAZER) and Frankie Lindia.

RATT — featuring Pearcy, Croucier and DeMartini — played a number of shows in 2017 after reforming a year earlier in the midst of a highly publicized legal battle with Blotzer over the rights to the RATT name. They were joined at the gigs by guitarist Carlos Cavazo, who played on "Infestation", and drummer Jimmy DeGrasso, who previously played with Y&T, WHITE LION and MEGADETH, among others.

