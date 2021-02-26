STEPHEN PEARCY To Be Joined By BOBBY BLOTZER For Virtual Concert?

According to Metal Sludge, RATT singer Stephen Pearcy will film a virtual concert with his solo band over February 26 and February 27, to be released via a streaming platform at a later date. The event will reportedly be shot at the world-famous Whisky A Go Go on the famed Sunset Strip in West Hollywood, California and could feature a special guest appearance on "a few tunes" by former RATT drummer Bobby Blotzer.

On Thursday night (February 25), Stephen shared the Metal Sludge article about a possible Pearcy-Blotzer reunion on his Instagram, and he included the following message: "Hmmm, we'll have to wait and see".

The rumors of Blotzer playing with Pearcy again come a month after Stephen confirmed to SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" that he was back on speaking terms with the drummer, who led his own version of RATT for a couple of years beginning in late 2015 before becoming embroiled in a legal battle with the singer, guitarist Warren DeMartini and bassist Juan Croucier over the rights to the band's name.

"I do talk to Bobby," Pearcy told "Trunk Nation". "Bobby and I are — it's love-hate, brother kind of a gig. We keep in touch and talk about positive things. He still has interest, so there are some things to talk about. And Warren is the same."

"Look, life goes on," he explained. "Life's short. Hate's not a good thing. There's communication. But I can't say anything."

During the same chat, Pearcy said that he was open to the idea of making a new RATT album with all the surviving members of the band's classic lineup.

"I wouldn't wanna put a RATT record out there without the original guys," he said. "I mean, it just wouldn't make sense. We've tried it.

"Look, I accepted it a long time ago when Robbin [Crosby, late RATT guitarist] left the band, we lost a big element of direction. He was my right-hand man creating this monster. And I knew it — I knew once he was out, we would be going through motions. It's all cool, and it's great, but how many replacements can you have in a band and still consider it legit? So if we're gonna have something on plastic, so to speak, forever, I'd rather have the original band do a record and just not do a RATT record until that day comes — if it ever happens."

Stephen also stressed the importance of not letting personal differences get in the way of making music and touring while he and his bandmates are still physically able to perfom the classic RATT songs live.

"Look, we're not the most dysfunctional band on the planet," he said. "I've said it before, there are bands much more dysfunctional — MÖTLEY [CRÜE], GN'R [GUNS N' ROSES], you name 'em — but the smart ones make an effort to take care of business. MÖTLEY — I don't know if they even talk to each other, but they're getting the business done. And that's where I'm at. What are you — punishing somebody? You're getting back at somebody? You're holding a grudge, vendetta… It's all bullshit. We're all gonna die anyway. Go figure it out."

Pearcy and Croucier are the sole remaining original members in RATT's current lineup, which made its live debut in July 2018 in Mulvane, Kansas. Joining them in the band are drummer Pete Holmes (BLACK 'N BLUE, RATT'S JUAN CROUCIER) and guitarist Jordan Ziff (RAZER).

RATT hasn't released any new music since 2010's "Infestation" album.

RATT — featuring Pearcy, Croucier and DeMartini — played a number of shows in 2017 after reforming a year earlier in the midst of a highly publicized legal battle with Blotzer over the rights to the RATT name. They were joined at the gigs by ex-QUIET RIOT guitarist Carlos Cavazo, who played on "Infestation", and drummer Jimmy DeGrasso, who previously played with Y&T, WHITE LION and MEGADETH, among others.

