STEPHEN PEARCY Says RATT Will Hire New Second Guitarist Soon: 'We'll Be Firing On All Cylinders Here Real Quick'

March 10, 2020 0 Comments

Stephen Pearcy says that RATT is planning to find a replacement for guitarist Chris Sanders, who left the band earlier this year.

Sanders joined RATT in 2018 after the departure of original axeman Warren DeMartini. He spent most of the last two years playing sporadic shows with the band, which also features Pearcy, bassist Juan Croucier, drummer Pete Holmes (BLACK 'N BLUE, RATT'S JUAN CROUCIER) and guitarist Jordan Ziff (RAZER).

Last month, RATT played a one-off show in Oklahoma as a four-piece following Sanders's departure. But according to Pearcy, the plan is for RATT to hire a new second guitarist prior to the launch of the group's next round of dates in late May.

"We'll be firing on all cylinders here real quick," the singer told SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation" on Monday (March 9). "Yes, definitely. That's our sound — the two guitars, bass, drums, singer guy — and it has been. So we'll retain that. Grab another player. We're not too concerned about it. And away we go."

According to Pearcy, Chris's exit from RATT was amicable and he holds no ill will toward his former bandmate.

"The guy was involved with some other businesses, and he'd rather do that," Stephen said. "And it's way cool. Rock and roll isn't the only interest I have, to say the least, so be it."

Asked how RATT will go about finding a new guitarist, Stephen said: "We'll just do what we need to do — probably [hold] auditions, most probably, of course. Invitation only. [Laughs]"

Pressed about whether he and his bandmates would entertain bringing a guitarist that had previously played in RATT back into the group, Pearcy was firm: "No, nobody will be returning for anything."

Last month, Chris released a statement to Mike Gaube's Headbangers announcing his retirement from the music industry. He wrote: "At the beginning of the year, I sent an email to [RATT's] management that I would not be renewing my contract for 2020. After playing music in some form for 25 years, I've retired from the industry."

RATT will join forces with Tom Keifer, SKID ROW and SLAUGHTER for a U.S. tour, dubbed "The Big Rock Summer Tour", this spring and summer.

COMMENTS

