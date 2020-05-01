STEPHEN PEARCY Says New RATT Music Won't Arrive Before 2021

During an appearance on Thursday's (April 30) episode of SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation", RATT singer Stephen Pearcy said that fans will have to wait until next year for the follow-up to the band's 2010's "Infestation" album. "[The delay in getting new RATT music out doesn't have] anything to do with me or my [upcoming solo] record or anything," he clarified. "It just has to do with we're gonna be out there touring until December. We'll be filling up dates. And then the last thing we do is the 'Kiss Kruise' for the year. And we'll probably need more time to get in the studio and write. I know Juan's [Croucier, bass] putting his chips in right now, and I've been doing it — you know, writing. And so we'll see what we've got. Even Jordan's [Ziff, guitar] in the mix. So it'll be interesting. It'll be good. We plan on getting something out definitely for '21."

Asked if RATT plans to stay a four-piece following the recent departure of guitarist Chris Sanders, Pearcy said: "No. We'll definitely have another guitar player… We're gonna get somebody to take care of business, and everybody will know when it happens."

Sanders joined RATT in 2018 after the departure of original axeman Warren DeMartini. He spent most of the last two years playing sporadic shows with the band's most recent lineup, which also features Pearcy, Croucier, and Ziff and drummer Pete Holmes (BLACK 'N BLUE, RATT'S JUAN CROUCIER).

RATT — featuring Pearcy, Croucier and DeMartini — played a number of shows in 2017 after reforming a year earlier in the midst of a highly publiced legal battle with drummer Bobby Blotzer over the rights to the RATT name. They were joined at the gigs by ex-QUIET RIOT guitarist Carlos Cavazo, who played on RATT's last studio album, 2010's "Infestation", and drummer Jimmy DeGrasso, who previously played with Y&T, WHITE LION and MEGADETH, among others.

RATT is scheduled to join forces with Tom Keifer, SKID ROW and SLAUGHTER for a U.S. tour this summer.

