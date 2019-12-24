STEPHEN PEARCY Says He Has Demoed 'About 15 Songs' For RATT's Next Album

RATT singer Stephen Pearcy says that there is no shortage of material to choose from for the band's long-awaited new studio album. "I've demoed about 15 songs, and it's gonna be hard to pick," he told Meltdown of the Detroit radio station WRIF. "I'll throw the band probably five songs. And Juan [Croucier, bass] is writing. Jordan [Ziff, guitar] is [working on ideas] already. We're not gonna be lacking songs. I think what I wanted to do first was release a couple of songs and see what happens. But we've got so much music, it might be easier just to do a record and release the songs whenever we want. And then, at the end of the day, release three songs here, three there, three there, then release the [full] record."

Last month, Pearcy told The Metal Voice about the musical direction of the new RATT material: "Of course it's gonna be in the RATT norm. We get Juan on backup vocals and we get him with arrangements and writing too. When we get into RATT writing mode, something just clicks there. We know what is RATT music and what isn't. But we'll see what happens. I'd like to get a little more melodically aggressive — something like the EP or in between [1984's] '[Out Of The] Cellar' and [1985's] 'Invasion [Of Your Privacy]'. We're shooting for some harder 'Ratt 'n' roll.'"

RATT hasn't released any new music since 2010's "Infestation" album.

This past January, Pearcy underwent knee surgery. The operation came three months after two disastrous RATT shows that saw the now-63-year-old singer incapacitated to the point where he had trouble remembering the words to some of the band's biggest hits.

RATT's current lineup includes Pearcy and Croucier, along with drummer Pete Holmes (BLACK 'N BLUE) and guitarists Ziff and Chris Sanders (BRITNY FOX, KNIGHT FURY).

Photo credit: Joe Schaeffer

