STEPHEN PEARCY Once Again Floats Possibility Of Classic RATT Reunion: 'I'm Opening The Door'

Stephen Pearcy has once again floated the possibility of the surviving members of the classic RATT lineup reuniting to play live shows or make a new studio album.

Pearcy made the comments three months after he was joined by his former bandmate Bobby Blotzer during the RATT singer's livestream concert from the world-famous Whisky A Go Go on the Sunset Strip.

Asked in a new interview with "The Jeremy White Podcast" where the prospect of a classic RATT reunion stands at the moment, Pearcy said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Bobby came out and did the jam. I invited him out. You can call it 'instigate,' being the instigator, but why not? I've gotta be clear — I hate bullshitting our audience, thinking this [latest lineup of RATT] is RATT. No disrespect to these other players coming and going, but it's getting kind of silly. I'd rather be out doing my own thing until things come to order or we can take a step backwards and forwards and see what you've got. Bobby's the swing, Juan [Croucier, RATT bassist] is Juan, and Warren [DeMartini, RATT guitarist] is definitely DeMartini, man. And rest in peace, Robbin [Crosby, late RATT guitarist]; no matter who tries to replace him, it ain't never gonna fucking happen. So be it.

"So, anyway, that's where it's at," he added. "Bobby came and jammed out. And he might sit in for a couple of shows. We'll see what happens. I'm opening the door… It's not being the good guy — believe me — it's being the business-minded guy and having some respect for the legacy we leave. Because you know what? I'm on to other adventures in life. I love being on stage and this and that… I'll give it a few more years of having at it and enjoying myself when I want — not because I have to. I don't have to. I just have a little bit more respect and integrity for my band RATT. And that's about it."

Pearcy and Croucier are the sole remaining original members in RATT's current lineup, which made its live debut in July 2018 in Mulvane, Kansas. Joining them in the band are drummer Pete Holmes (BLACK 'N BLUE, RATT'S JUAN CROUCIER) and guitarists Jordan Ziff (Marty Friedman) and Frankie Lindia (David Lee Roth).

RATT — featuring Pearcy, Croucier and DeMartini — played a number of shows in 2017 after reforming a year earlier in the midst of a highly publicized legal battle with Blotzer over the rights to the RATT name. They were joined at the gigs by guitarist Carlos Cavazo, who played on "Infestation", and drummer Jimmy DeGrasso, who previously played with Y&T, WHITE LION and MEGADETH, among others.

