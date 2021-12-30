STEPHEN PEARCY Doubts RATT Will Ever Get Inducted Into ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME

Stephen Pearcy says that he doubts RATT will ever be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

Despite the fact that artists are eligible for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 25 years after the release of their first album or single, iconic hard rock and metal bands like IRON MAIDEN and JUDAS PRIEST have yet to be recognized by the institution, which inducted GUNS N' ROSES in that group's first year of eligibility.

Asked by The Rock Shop With Ralph if he thinks RATT should be inducted into the Rock Hall, Pearcy said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I doubt that'll ever happen. Unfortunately, everything is politics.

"I watched the last Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. It's such a piece of shit," he continued.

"Some people deserve to be there and some people really don't. I mean, there's some people from the '50s, '60, '70s… Let's go, people. I hope you give a shit. Some '80s people need to be in there — definitely. But not what's politically… you know, 'This is the token hair band' kind of a thing."

MÖTLEY CRÜE — which has been eligible since 2006 — won the 2019 "Voice Your Choice" in-museum Rock Hall fan vote but failed to make the list of nominees for the Class Of 2020. The band saw its votes surge when its biopic "The Dirt", premiered on Netfix in March 2019.

The Rock Hall didn't induct BLACK SABBATH until 2006, and METALLICA followed three years later.

Rock Hall rules state that artists become eligible a quarter century after their first records were released, but the Hall also claims that other "criteria include the influence and significance of the artists' contributions to the development and perpetuation of rock 'n' roll," which is, of course, open to interpretation.

Eligible for induction since 1999, KISS didn't get its first nomination until 2009, and was finally inducted in 2014.

DEEP PURPLE was eligible for the Rock Hall since 1993 but didn't get inducted until five years ago.

PRIEST was on the ballot for Rock Hall induction last year, but failed to receive enough votes to make the class of 2020.

Having been eligible for induction since 1999, PRIEST was previously on the ballot for the 2018 class of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, but was ultimately left out of the inductee list.

IRON MAIDEN was on the ballot for Rock Hall induction this year, but didn't make the class of 2021.

