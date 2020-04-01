STEELHEART Invites Fans To Add Their 'Heart And Soul' To New Recording By Submitting Vocal Tracks

STEELHEART vocalist / multi-instrumentalist Miljenko Matijevic has posted a message online asking fans of the band to join him on a new song by recording themselves singing along to a brand new STEELHEART track called "Trust In Love".

"Sing along with me on the chorus!!" Matijevic wrote. "Please go to www.steelheart.com and download the link to the chorus. Sing along and record your vocal!! I want your heart and soul on this song with me. Please send your vocal file to [email protected] I will do the rest. Ok have fun I look forward to hearing your heart and soul. Love you all! M."

Matijevic is currently self-isolating in Los Angeles, and hard at work writing songs for a brand new STEELHEART album. (No label, or release date information is available at this time.) The band is also in the process of rescheduling tour dates for later in the year.

STEELHEART has just been announced as one of the performers at the rescheduled M3 Rock Festival where they will appear on Sunday, September 6.

STEELHEART's latest release was the "Rock'n Milan" live album and long-form video of the band's 2017 performance at Milan, Italy's Frontiers Rock Festival IV.

STEELHEART's most recent studio album, "Through Worlds Of Stardust", came out in September 2017.

