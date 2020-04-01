STEELHEART Invites Fans To Add Their 'Heart And Soul' To New Recording By Submitting Vocal Tracks

April 1, 2020 0 Comments

STEELHEART Invites Fans To Add Their 'Heart And Soul' To New Recording By Submitting Vocal Tracks

STEELHEART vocalist / multi-instrumentalist Miljenko Matijevic has posted a message online asking fans of the band to join him on a new song by recording themselves singing along to a brand new STEELHEART track called "Trust In Love".

"Sing along with me on the chorus!!" Matijevic wrote. "Please go to www.steelheart.com and download the link to the chorus. Sing along and record your vocal!! I want your heart and soul on this song with me. Please send your vocal file to [email protected] I will do the rest. Ok have fun I look forward to hearing your heart and soul. Love you all! M."

Matijevic is currently self-isolating in Los Angeles, and hard at work writing songs for a brand new STEELHEART album. (No label, or release date information is available at this time.) The band is also in the process of rescheduling tour dates for later in the year.

STEELHEART has just been announced as one of the performers at the rescheduled M3 Rock Festival where they will appear on Sunday, September 6.

STEELHEART's latest release was the "Rock'n Milan" live album and long-form video of the band's 2017 performance at Milan, Italy's Frontiers Rock Festival IV.

STEELHEART's most recent studio album, "Through Worlds Of Stardust", came out in September 2017.

#TRUST IN LOVE”. Sing along with me on the chorus!! Please go to www.steelheart.com and download the link to the chorus. Sing along and record your vocal!! I want your heart and soul on this song with me. Please send your vocal file to [email protected] I will do the rest. Ok have fun I look forward to hearing your heart and soul. Love you all! M. . #steelheart #coronavirus #miljenko #shesgone #angeleyes #rockstar #music #live #wealldieyoung #good2balive #love #united #music

Posted by SteelHeart on Monday, March 30, 2020

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).