STEEL PANTHER's STIX ZADINIA Defends CHRIS JERICHO Over Lip-Syncing Allegations: He 'Is A F**king Rock Star'

STEEL PANTHER drummer Stix Zadinia is the latest musician to have come to Chris Jericho's defense after Sebastian Bach accused FOZZY's lead singer of using pre-recorded vocal tracks during live performances.

Last Thursday (July 16), Jericho challenged Bach to a "singoff" with "no effects, no tuning, no bullshit" in response to Sebastian's allegation that Chris "mimes to a tape" during FOZZY's live shows. "Bas is a great singer...but I'm better," Chris wrote on Twitter." The wrestler-turned-singer added: "I've never mimed anything ever! I will fucking sing in your face anytime, anyplace dude. I've been a fan & a defender of u since day one...but don't u ever question my rock abilities!" Bach fired back: " You're full of s*** bro. Every clip on the Internet is you miming to a tape. I will sing in your f****** face anytime. Wrestling is not rock and roll. I will show you f****** rock and roll. Check your texts set up The Sing-Off I am ready when you are".

On Wednesday, STRYPER's Michael Sweet defended Jericho, writing in a social media post: "[Chris] doesn't have anything to prove as a singer, a wrestler or a person. He's achieved success and made quite the name for himself. He's about as active as anyone I know and is also a great guy with a big heart. He's also my friend… Chris is a very talented individual and a grounded human being. He doesn't need validation from anyone. He's made his mark and will continue to do so."

After BLABBERMOUTH.NET reported on Sweet's comments, Zadinia — whose real name is Darren Leader — took to his Twitter to share a link to the article headlined "MICHAEL SWEET Defends CHRIS JERICHO Over Lip-Syncing Allegations: He 'Doesn't Have Anything To Prove As A Singer'", and he included the following message: "I'm with this. Jericho is a Fucking rock star and one of the coolest motherfuckers in this business."

Jericho has long been suspected of relying on backing tapes during FOZZY's live performances. When the band played in Canada in November 2018, several concert-goers accused Jericho of singing along to pre-recorded tracks. After a video of FOZZY's Toronto gig surfaced online, Bach weighed in, writing from his personal Facebook account: "Wow he mimes to a tape very well".

