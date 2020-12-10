STEEL PANTHER's SATCHEL On Concert Industry Shutdown: 'It Sucks For Fans, But It Really Sucks More For The Musicians'

December 10, 2020 0 Comments

STEEL PANTHER's SATCHEL On Concert Industry Shutdown: 'It Sucks For Fans, But It Really Sucks More For The Musicians'

STEEL PANTHER guitarist Satchel (a.k.a. Russ Parrish) has lamented the devastating impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on the music industry, with canceled concerts, tours and music festivals, all leaving hundreds of thousands of crew members out of work.

"It sucks when the government shuts everything down completely and you're at the whim of politicians," the guitarist told Metal Matt in a new interview (see video below). "'Cause, basically, our industry, the music industry, is done until people deem it okay to do that again, which sucks for musicians. It sucks for fans, but it really sucks more for the musicians, 'cause a lot of people make their living in the music business. And all these major venues are gone.

"Don't get me wrong — I don't feel bad for [concert giant] Live Nation," he continued. "The dude who's a billionaire who owns Live Nation, he's gonna get by. But the roadies and the people that work at the venues and pretty much all musicians at this point… Unless you're Dave Matthews and people like that who are out there going, 'Stay in your house' — those guys are all millionaires 'cause they made a lot of money during a time when you could sell records. But everybody who's a musician now who's a relatively new artist — in the last 20 years, I mean — most of them, besides Britney Spears and Justin Bieber, are touring musicians, and they go out and make money by rocking. When the venues are closed, and they're gonna be closed indefinitely, that means that you have to do something else. And most people don't know how to do anything else, 'cause we're musicians — we're not very smart."

Earlier in the month, STEEL PANTHER was forced to amend its virtual concert plans due to a rise in COVID-19 cases throughout the United States. The band also released a re-worked version of its song "Fuck Everybody", from STEEL PANTHER's latest album "Heavy Metal Rules", now re-titled "Fuck 2020". The newly recorded version includes updated verses that reflect the insanity of this year.

"Heavy Metal Rules" was released in September 2019. The disc, which is described in a press release as a "heavy metal version of a self-help manual and ultimate party album combined," was once again produced by Jay Ruston, who collaborated with the band on all of its previous recordings, including 2017's "Lower The Bar".

STEEL PANTHER specializes in imitating and exaggerating the less flattering aspects of 1980s hair metal, with unrepentantly crude, non-PC sexual content as a favorite lyrical theme.

The group's music has been described as "VAN HALEN meets MÖTLEY CRÜE meets RATT meets 'Wayne's World', complete with operatic shrieks, misogyny, shredding guitar solos and libidinal overdrive."

Twelve years ago, STEEL PANTHER changed its name from METAL SKOOL to its current moniker and shifted the focus of its act from '80s metal covers to originals.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).