STEEL PANTHER To Play Another Virtual Concert, 'Rockdown In The Lockdown', In August

After effectively saving the world with the very successful "Concert To Save The World" in June, California glam metal jokesters STEEL PANTHER are now back with another virtual concert event, "Rockdown In The Lockdown". The show will take place on Sunday, August 16 from the ultra-sanitized, production-filled, multi-camera Drum Channel Studio at Drum Workshop, located in Oxnard, California. The performance will be streamed live globally at 2:00 p.m Los Angeles time, 5:00 p.m New York City time, 10:00 p.m (22:00) London time, 11:00 p.m. (23:00) Berlin time, 5:00 a.m. (Monday morning) Hong Kong time and 7:00 a.m. (Monday morning) Sydney time.

"Rockdown In The Lockdown" will be slightly different from what fans saw last time. STEEL PANTHER has filmed a series of sketch comedy pieces that will be played throughout the show, giving the virtual experience more depth and laughs. The band will again be interacting with fans around the globe via a live chat.

Tickets for the virtual concert will cost $15.00 each, with proceeds from each ticket sold going to benefit a local Los Angeles animal rescue and Live Nation's Crew Nation fund (benefitting all touring personnel affected by the COVID-19 pandemic).

All fans who purchase tickets to the concert will get access to STEEL PANTHER's Rockbuster Video Store. The Rockbuster Video Store will be a place where fans can access exclusive content to stream for a period of time. Currently, the "Concert To Save The World" and the classic "Live From Lexxi's Mom's Garage" will be available with ticket purchase, and more content will be added.

Anyone who has purchased the band’s latest effect pedal "The Butthole Burner" prior to the concert will get a free ticket to the event. The "You Can't Beat The Meat & Greet" VIP upgrade is also available that includes access to a virtual one-on-one meet-and-greet, private video chat with two band members and a screenshot selfie.

"Rockdown In The Lockdown" is being sponsored by Monster Energy, and all tickets and VIP upgrades are available here.

STEEL PANTHER's latest album, "Heavy Metal Rules", was released last September. The disc, which is described in a press release as a "heavy metal version of a self-help manual and ultimate party album combined," was once again produced by Jay Ruston, who collaborated with the band on all of its previous recordings, including 2017's "Lower The Bar".

STEEL PANTHER specializes in imitating and exaggerating the less flattering aspects of 1980s hair metal, with unrepentantly crude, non-PC sexual content as a favorite lyrical theme.

The group's music has been described as "VAN HALEN meets MÖTLEY CRÜE meets RATT meets 'Wayne's World', complete with operatic shrieks, misogyny, shredding guitar solos and libidinal overdrive."

Twelve years ago, STEEL PANTHER changed its name from METAL SKOOL to its current moniker and shifted the focus of its act from '80s metal covers to originals.