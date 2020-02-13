STEEL PANTHER To Guest On Tonight's Episode Of 'Impractical Jokers'

On the eve of the most romantic holiday Hallmark has ever created, heavy music's medically cleared lovers and partiers STEEL PANTHER are adding another career milestone to their ever-expanding resume. Michael Starr, Satchel, Lexxi Foxx and Stix Zadinia joined up with Q, Murr, Joe and Sal for an appearance on the 200th episode of the hit TV show "Impractical Jokers". "Impractical Jokers" airs on TruTV and the STEEL PANTHER episode is set to air this evening at 10 p.m. (check local listings).

STEEL PANTHER says: "What says good times, rock and roll, and making your buddies look like jerks in front of other people more than STEEL PANTHER and 'Impractical Jokers' getting together in one killer episode????? Well, nothing. Seriously, nothing says it more. This 200th anniversary episode was a blast to film, and we were so excited to be asked to be a part of it."

STEEL PANTHER is in the middle of the first leg of its 2020 year-long world tour in support of its latest release "Heavy Metal Rules". The trek has seen the band play to sold-out rooms across Europe, and the guys were even joined by their friends in FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH during a show last month in Helsinki. Concerts in Canada were recently announced, with plans for more dates in the United States and Australia to be announced in the future.

"Heavy Metal Rules" was released last September. The disc, which is described in a press release as a "heavy metal version of a self-help manual and ultimate party album combined," was once again produced by Jay Ruston, who collaborated with the band on all of its previous recordings, including 2017's "Lower The Bar".

STEEL PANTHER specializes in imitating and exaggerating the less flattering aspects of 1980s hair metal, with unrepentantly crude, non-PC sexual content as a favorite lyrical theme.

The group's music has been described as "VAN HALEN meets MÖTLEY CRÜE meets RATT meets 'Wayne's World', complete with operatic shrieks, misogyny, shredding guitar solos and libidinal overdrive."

Twelve years ago, STEEL PANTHER changed its name from METAL SKOOL to its current moniker and shifted the focus of its act from '80s metal covers to originals.

