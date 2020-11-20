STEEL PANTHER Taps COREY TAYLOR, CHRIS JERICHO And BOBBY BLOTZER For Upcoming Concert Livestreams

California glam metal jokesters STEEL PANTHER have announced two more virtual concerts. The band will perform live from the Viper Room on December 5 for "Gobblefest - Gobbling Isn't Just For The Holidays Livestream", to be followed nearly four weeks later by "Almost Live - Formal As Fuck New Year's Eve Special". Both shows will start at 2:00 p.m. PST and can both be vewed for $20.

"Gobblefest - Gobbling Isn't Just For The Holidays" comes on the heels of the band's successful Halloween show. That show saw guests such as Robert "Blasko" Nicholson from Ozzy Osbourne's band play the classic "Over The Mountain" with a more forgetful-than-usual Ozzy Starr. Jesse Hughes from EAGLES OF DEATH METAL threw down on JUDAS PRIEST's "You Got Another Thing Coming" and Billy Idol's "White Wedding". After that show, steel panther thought they would make "Gobblefest" a festival livestream, but after co-headliners CORN, MASHED POTATOES and SLOPPY SECONDS, along with all of the support bands, canceled, they changed plans. In the meantime, Bobby Blotzer of RATT has stepped in to help on December 5, with other surprise guests to be announced in the near future. STEEL PANTHER will also debut its new anthem about this year, "Fuck 2020" — a reimagining of the crowd favorite hit "Fuck Everybody" from the band's latest album, "Heavy Metal Rules".

On December 31, the "Almost Live - Formal As Fuck New Year's Eve Special" will be the perfect way to ring in your New Year. With a global celebration unlikely in these current times, STEEL PANTHER has decided to replace the stuffy "Auld Lang Syne" with their new anthem "Fuck 2020". Also, the band has tapped SLIPKNOT frontman Corey Taylor and FOZZY frontman Chris Jericho to join in the celebration.

Tickets for each show individually are $15 each. All fans will be able to purchase the 2-for-$20 tickets up until December 5.

STEEL PANTHER's latest album, "Heavy Metal Rules", was released in September 2019. The disc, which is described in a press release as a "heavy metal version of a self-help manual and ultimate party album combined," was once again produced by Jay Ruston, who collaborated with the band on all of its previous recordings, including 2017's "Lower The Bar".

STEEL PANTHER specializes in imitating and exaggerating the less flattering aspects of 1980s hair metal, with unrepentantly crude, non-PC sexual content as a favorite lyrical theme.

The group's music has been described as "VAN HALEN meets MÖTLEY CRÜE meets RATT meets 'Wayne's World', complete with operatic shrieks, misogyny, shredding guitar solos and libidinal overdrive."

Twelve years ago, STEEL PANTHER changed its name from METAL SKOOL to its current moniker and shifted the focus of its act from '80s metal covers to originals.

