STEEL PANTHER Releases 'The Burden Of Being Wonderful' Performance Video From 'Fans Come First' Livestream

California rock legends and global philanthropists STEEL PANTHER have released a performance video of the song "The Burden Of Being Wonderful" from their "Fans Come First" livestream. Broadcasting live on May 22, the performance marked the band's first livestream since the cancelation of "Gobblefest" last December.

"Fans Come First" differed from any other livestream the band had previously done, since the setlist was curated directly from the Fanthers. Fans were encouraged to visit www.steelpantherrocks.com to submit suggestions for the setlist and upload videos of themselves talking about how they discovered STEEL PANTHER or their favorite song, etc. The videos were shared throughout the "Fans Come First" event.

The stream will be available until June 6, and ticket buyers will have access to the Rockbuster Video Archive to watch past streams as well from the time they purchase the ticket until that date.

For more information and to purchase tickets, head to this location.

Last month, STEEL PANTHER confirmed that it has commenced the recording process for its sixth studio album. The follow-up to 2019's "Heavy Metal Rules" will tentatively arrive before the end of the year.

Last December, STEEL PANTHER released a re-worked version of its song "Fuck Everybody" from "Heavy Metal Rules", now re-titled "Fuck 2020". The newly recorded version included updated verses that reflect the insanity of last year.

"Heavy Metal Rules" was released in September 2019. The disc, which is described in a press release as a "heavy metal version of a self-help manual and ultimate party album combined," was once again produced by Jay Ruston, who collaborated with the band on all of its previous recordings, including 2017's "Lower The Bar".

STEEL PANTHER specializes in imitating and exaggerating the less flattering aspects of 1980s hair metal, with unrepentantly crude, non-PC sexual content as a favorite lyrical theme.

The group's music has been described as "VAN HALEN meets MÖTLEY CRÜE meets RATT meets 'Wayne's World', complete with operatic shrieks, misogyny, shredding guitar solos and libidinal overdrive."

Thirteen years ago, STEEL PANTHER changed its name from METAL SKOOL to its current moniker and shifted the focus of its act from '80s metal covers to originals.

Photo by: David Jackson

