STEEL PANTHER Releases 'All-Black Metal' Version Of 'Let's Get High Tonight' Video

A newly released "all-black metal" version of STEEL PANTHER's "Let's Get High Tonight" video can be seen below. The original Frankie Nasso-directed version of the clip was made available in April and showcased STEEL PANTHER members Michael Starr, Satchel, Lexxi Foxx and Stix Zadinia as a black metal band, a Spanish mariachi band, a boy band, a Baroque classical quartet, and a country/western band.

"You've never seen STEEL PANTHER like this before," explained Zadinia at the time.

"Let's Get High Tonight" is taken from STEEL PANTHER's latest album, "Heavy Metal Rules", which was released in September 2019. The disc, which is described in a press release as a "heavy metal version of a self-help manual and ultimate party album combined," was once again produced by Jay Ruston, who collaborated with the band on all of its previous recordings, including 2017's "Lower The Bar".

Last month, STEEL PANTHER played its second virtual concert event, "Rockdown In The Lockdown", from the ultra-sanitized, production-filled, multi-camera Drum Channel Studio at Drum Workshop, located in Oxnard, California. The performance was streamed live globally.

STEEL PANTHER specializes in imitating and exaggerating the less flattering aspects of 1980s hair metal, with unrepentantly crude, non-PC sexual content as a favorite lyrical theme.

The group's music has been described as "VAN HALEN meets MÖTLEY CRÜE meets RATT meets 'Wayne's World', complete with operatic shrieks, misogyny, shredding guitar solos and libidinal overdrive."

Twelve years ago, STEEL PANTHER changed its name from METAL SKOOL to its current moniker and shifted the focus of its act from '80s metal covers to originals.

