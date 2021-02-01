STEEL PANTHER Launches Virtual Photo Exhibition To Support Concert Photographers

As the music industry waits for a time when touring can return and fans can gather to celebrate the music of their favorite artists again, STEEL PANTHER has begun another charitable endeavor to help support concert photographers that have been sidelined since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Aside from venues, promoters, support staff and patrons, concert photographers have had no performances to cover since March 2020. STEEL PANTHER has decided to partner with seven of its longtime collaborators to curate a virtual photo exhibition of each individual's work for a two-week period. Each photographer has captured the band with their lens at various points of their career. Fans can purchase exclusive prints that were hand-picked by the band and photographers in various configurations with the profits going to help each photographer during this touring shutdown. All images are available as a Premium Matte Poster, Framed Print or Framed Canvas with prices starting as low as $24.99. The photo exhibition will be available to see and purchase here.

To coincide with the launch of each gallery, an individual band member will interview the photographer about their work, any memories from covering STEEL PANTHER, and allow fans to interact with them when time permits. The first gallery will be by legendary photographer Niall Fennessy who has been following the band for years. Drummer Stix Zadinia will sit down with Niall at 12:00 p.m. PST on February 1 for a chat. The conversation will be available online afterwards. A new gallery will be available for fans to peruse and purchase and every two weeks.

The schedule for photographers is:

Feb. 1: Niall Fennessy - interviewed by Stix

Feb. 15: Joe Lester - interviewed by Satchel

Mar. 1: Richard Booth - interviewed by Satchel

Mar. 15: Evil Robb - interviewed by Michael

Mar. 29: Pamela Sprenger - interviewed by Lexxi

Apr. 12: Charlie Steffens - interviewed by Michael

Apr. 26: David Jackson - interviewed by Stix

STEEL PANTHER said: "You see them all the time. They block your view for the first three songs and you may even kick them in the back of the head while crowd surfing, but these unsung heroes never complain or kick you back. These photographers have been friends of STEEL PANTHER for a while and we decided for all they have done for us, this was the least we can do. So grab your fancy berets and prepare to learn a thing or two from STEEL PANTHER photography exhibit 'Sex, JPEGS And Rock & Roll'. Admission is free, so don't be cheap and buy something to support these artists."

Photo by: David Jackson