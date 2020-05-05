STEEL PANTHER Launches All-Day Kitty Cam With Animal Rescue 'Heavenly Pets'

California glam metal jokesters STEEL PANTHER have partnered with Los Angeles-based animal rescue Heavenly Pets to set up the Steel Panther All Day Kitty Cam. The cam will broadcast kittens from the shelter that are available for adoption as well as accept donations to help the rescue with costs attained from the increase in abandoned pets due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This isn't the first time STEEL PANTHER has supported animal rescues. On its tour last year, the band invited local animal rescues in each market to come out and collect donations at their shows as part of their Gods Of Pussy Animal Rescue Activation. The kitty cam is an extension of that idea as all immediate touring plans have been placed on hold due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The stream of the camera will be hosted on the band's web site and is available below.

"We heard GivingTuesdayNow was May 5th and our early plan was to give away free Mexican beer for Cinco De Mayo, but the stupid virus ruined our plan," explains STEEL PANTHER. "Fuck you, coronavirus. Then we heard about all the pussy being abandoned, we thought we had to do something because STEEL PANTHER makes it no secret how much we love…. cats. We hope this stream can help our friends at Heavenly Pets and give people at home something cute to see."

STEEL PANTHER has been making headlines with its daily video vignettes helping folks sheltering in place know what day of the week it is. A short musical intro gives way to a band member explaining which day it is for their viewers. The series has gained such popularity that various entertainment friends have made cameos as well. Comedy legend George Lopez recorded a special video for Cinco de Mayo and joins a list that includes Corey Taylor of SLIPKNOT/STONE SOUR, Scott Ian of ANTHRAX, Jason Hook of FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, and Joey Fatone of 'N SYNC, with more surprises forthcoming. The videos can be seen on all social media platforms.

