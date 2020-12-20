STEEL PANTHER Joined By FOZZY's CHRIS JERICHO For 'You've Got Another Thing Comin'' Performance At St. Petersburg Concert (Video)

FOZZY singer Chris Jericho joined STEEL PANTHER on stage this past Friday (December 18) at Jannus Live in St Petersburg, Florida to perform the JUDAS PRIEST classic "You've Got Another Thing Comin'". Fan-filmed video footage of his appearance can be seen below.
Jannus Live was the second of three shows STEEL PANTHER is scheduled to play in Florida this weekend, with support from BLACK STONE CHERRY.
Florida governor Ron DeSantis has consistently downplayed the severity of the coronavirus pandemic and has continued to ban cities and counties from enforcing mask mandates or setting stricter capacity limits on businesses and restaurants.
According to CNN, more than 1.1 million Floridians have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, about 5% of the state's population. Florida is the 26th highest state by per capita confirmed cases.
Earlier in the month, STEEL PANTHER guitarist Satchel (a.k.a. Russ Parrish) lamented the devastating impact the pandemic has had on the music industry, with canceled concerts, tours and music festivals, all leaving hundreds of thousands of crew members out of work.
"It sucks when the government shuts everything down completely and you're at the whim of politicians," the guitarist told Metal Matt in an interview. "'Cause, basically, our industry, the music industry, is done until people deem it okay to do that again, which sucks for musicians. It sucks for fans, but it really sucks more for the musicians, 'cause a lot of people make their living in the music business. And all these major venues are gone.
"Don't get me wrong — I don't feel bad for [concert giant] Live Nation," he continued. "The dude who's a billionaire who owns Live Nation, he's gonna get by. But the roadies and the people that work at the venues and pretty much all musicians at this point… Unless you're Dave Matthews and people like that who are out there going, 'Stay in your house' — those guys are all millionaires 'cause they made a lot of money during a time when you could sell records. But everybody who's a musician now who's a relatively new artist — in the last 20 years, I mean — most of them, besides Britney Spears and Justin Bieber, are touring musicians, and they go out and make money by rocking. When the venues are closed, and they're gonna be closed indefinitely, that means that you have to do something else. And most people don't know how to do anything else, 'cause we're musicians — we're not very smart."
Just a few days earlier, STEEL PANTHER was forced to amend its virtual concert plans due to a rise in COVID-19 cases throughout the United States. The band also released a re-worked version of its song "Fuck Everybody", from STEEL PANTHER's latest album "Heavy Metal Rules", now re-titled "Fuck 2020". The newly recorded version includes updated verses that reflect the insanity of this year.
"Heavy Metal Rules" was released in September 2019. The disc, which is described in a press release as a "heavy metal version of a self-help manual and ultimate party album combined," was once again produced by Jay Ruston, who collaborated with the band on all of its previous recordings, including 2017's "Lower The Bar".
STEEL PANTHER specializes in imitating and exaggerating the less flattering aspects of 1980s hair metal, with unrepentantly crude, non-PC sexual content as a favorite lyrical theme.
The group's music has been described as "VAN HALEN meets MÖTLEY CRÜE meets RATT meets 'Wayne's World', complete with operatic shrieks, misogyny, shredding guitar solos and libidinal overdrive."
Twelve years ago, STEEL PANTHER changed its name from METAL SKOOL to its current moniker and shifted the focus of its act from '80s metal covers to originals.
While you're hiding in your basement we are living life. Good luck from sunny Florida.???
— StanPoulan (@stanpoulan) December 20, 2020
@Steel_Panther Thanks for rocking out balls off last night in St Petersburg! And YES! You guys should move to St Petersburg.#fuckcalifornia pic.twitter.com/YVOiUctJOv
— StanPoulan (@stanpoulan) December 19, 2020
You do understand I was at a sold out concert in the great state of Florida right? Apparently our elected governor is not buying it.
— StanPoulan (@stanpoulan) December 20, 2020
@Steel_Panther can’t believe you guys played a show. IN FLORIDA.... DURING A PANDEMIC!! So Fucking disturbing, gross, selfish, stupid, reckless, ignorant and disrespectful. Terrible music aside... this is a pure SCUMBAG move.
— Robotino (@RobS65059364) December 20, 2020
Look, if I’m going to risk getting Covid, it’s not going to be for Steel Panther. Not sure how they got away with having such a large event regardless of it being outdoors. You might wanna hold off on travel to Florida for a while.
— Paul Kozlowski (@paulkozlow) December 19, 2020
I have seen Steel Panther multiple times. I love them. They’re outstanding. I live in Orlando. I didn’t go. Not all people in Florida are idiots. Just saying. There are dipshits EVERYWHERE.
— Nick (@nicksfeed75) December 19, 2020
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).