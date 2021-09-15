STEEL PANTHER Joined By Country Star TRAVIS TRITT At Virginia Concert (Video)

California glam metal jokesters STEEL PANTHER were joined by country star Travis Tritt on stage last night (Tuesday, September 14) at NorVa in Norfolk, Virginia to perform his 1991 classic "Homesick". Fan-filmed video footage of his appearance can be seen below.
Tritt made headlines last month when he called on Americans to fight back against mandatory vaccines. He went so far as to describe vaccination requirements as a form of "discrimination."
"In light of recently announced policies and mandates from some entertainment companies, promoters, and local municipalities which would discriminate against specific concert attendees who are not vaccinated, I feel compelled to make a statement," the 58-year-old singer told Fox News.
"I have always been a huge defender of basic human rights and liberty for all," he said. "No government, employer, or private entity should ever be allowed to infringe on those rights and liberties."
Tritt added that he believes that "all forms of discrimination need to be called out and condemned in the strongest terms possible." He went on to say he'll back "anyone who is willing to publicly stand against discrimination and the squelching of any specific freedoms and basic human rights around the world."
He also called on anyone who feels the same way as he does to "stand up" and "let your voices be heard."
"The only way these injustices can be defeated is with a unified front against them," he said. "Use your voice to stand for what is right and against what is wrong. Long live freedom!"
STEEL PANTHER specializes in imitating and exaggerating the less flattering aspects of 1980s hair metal, with unrepentantly crude, non-PC sexual content as a favorite lyrical theme.
The group's music has been described as "VAN HALEN meets MÖTLEY CRÜE meets RATT meets 'Wayne's World', complete with operatic shrieks, misogyny, shredding guitar solos and libidinal overdrive."
Thirteen years ago, STEEL PANTHER changed its name from METAL SKOOL to its current moniker and shifted the focus of its act from '80s metal covers to originals.
View this post on Instagram
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).