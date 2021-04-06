STEEL PANTHER Is Recording New Album During Pandemic

California glam metal jokesters STEEL PANTHER have confirmed that they have commenced the recording process for their sixth studio album. The follow-up to 2019's "Heavy Metal Rules" will tentatively arrive before the end of the year.
During an appearance on the latest episode of the "Lipps Service With Scott Lipps" podcast, STEEL PANTHER drummer Stix Zadinia said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We're recording a new record right now. And we're doing this one differently than we've ever done a record. Usually, for every record, we get together, we go into pre-production, we work it out. Satchel [guitar] will come in with the songs, then we'll get together physically, work 'em out, go record 'em, and we're all at the studio. And because of the way things are now, it's forced us to sort of look at things through a different lens, and we've decided to try it this way… I'm tracking drums here [at home], I'm sending it to the guys, then there's guitars laid over, and then vocals that are gonna be recorded. So it's very separate. And then we'll have somebody mix it. And that'll be the record."
Added Satchel: "It's basically very similar to the way we've been doing records, except just a different order. I think every time you do a record, there's so much that has to be put into writing a song, making a song good and listening to a song from start to finish and having it be exciting and not bore you — all the stuff that goes into that is before you ever start to record. And then recording these days, we're all very lucky because you can get really great sounds in your home studio. The only thing that we're probably gonna go, and need to go, into a really good studio for is the drums, 'cause that involves the room and other things. But you don't necessarily have to do the drums first. If you're playing to a click, and if you work out the parts that you want for a record, you can replace it with real drums later on in the process. And that's just all we're doing. We're doing the guitars and the bass and the vocals first, and then we'll probably end up going in somewhere and doing the drums afterwards and then mixing at the very end. Mixing is always the last part of the process anyways. Just a little bit different order this time, just because like a lot of bands, most of our money comes from touring, so we don't have the money to go throw thousands of dollars to a recording studio right now."
Last December, STEEL PANTHER released a re-worked version of its song "Fuck Everybody" from "Heavy Metal Rules", now re-titled "Fuck 2020". The newly recorded version included updated verses that reflect the insanity of last year.
"Heavy Metal Rules" was released in September 2019. The disc, which is described in a press release as a "heavy metal version of a self-help manual and ultimate party album combined," was once again produced by Jay Ruston, who collaborated with the band on all of its previous recordings, including 2017's "Lower The Bar".
STEEL PANTHER specializes in imitating and exaggerating the less flattering aspects of 1980s hair metal, with unrepentantly crude, non-PC sexual content as a favorite lyrical theme.
The group's music has been described as "VAN HALEN meets MÖTLEY CRÜE meets RATT meets 'Wayne's World', complete with operatic shrieks, misogyny, shredding guitar solos and libidinal overdrive."
Thirteen years ago, STEEL PANTHER changed its name from METAL SKOOL to its current moniker and shifted the focus of its act from '80s metal covers to originals.
Photo by: David Jackson
View this post on Instagram
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).