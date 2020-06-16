STEEL PANTHER Is Boy Band FOUR PUMP CHUMPS In 'Let's Get High Tonight' Video

People know the all-too-famous stories of 'N SYNC, BACKSTREET BOYS, O-TOWN and countless others that rose to the top of the pop charts. The one band that got away from Lou Pearlman (the man behind their success) was the little-known boy band F.P.C. (FOUR PUMP CHUMPS). The band was known for their infectious tracks that combined more rock sensibilities than the usual pop music of the more known boy bands of the day. The band started to get some notoriety with one of its early songs, "Let's Get High Tonight", that almost got them a meeting with Pearlman. The meeting never happened and Michael Starr, Satchel, Lexxi Foxx and Stix Zadinia would eventually ditch the choreography for a return to spandex and hair spray as the now world-famous STEEL PANTHER. The song has found a new life on the band's latest release "Heavy Metal Rules" and the F.P.C. version can be seen below.

STEEL PANTHER's new video release comes on the heels of the band's first-ever livestream concert it played on June 7. The virtual "Concert To Save The World" was a global success among critics and fans alike. The concert aired from The Drum Channel Studio at Drum Workshop in California and featured full stage production, multiple cameras, crowd noise and special guest appearances by Rudy Sarzo and Rob Riggle. Tickets cost just $15.00, with proceeds going to benefit Heavenly Pets Animal Rescue (the location that hosted the band's recently announced All Day Kitty Cam) and Live Nation's Crew Nation fund (benefitting all touring personnel affected by the COVID-19 pandemic).

STEEL PANTHER is currently in deep internal discussions and planning to figure out a time for another livestream and more information will be made public as soon as it is available.

"Heavy Metal Rules" was released last September. The disc, which is described in a press release as a "heavy metal version of a self-help manual and ultimate party album combined," was once again produced by Jay Ruston, who collaborated with the band on all of its previous recordings, including 2017's "Lower The Bar".

STEEL PANTHER specializes in imitating and exaggerating the less flattering aspects of 1980s hair metal, with unrepentantly crude, non-PC sexual content as a favorite lyrical theme.

The group's music has been described as "VAN HALEN meets MÖTLEY CRÜE meets RATT meets 'Wayne's World', complete with operatic shrieks, misogyny, shredding guitar solos and libidinal overdrive."

Twelve years ago, STEEL PANTHER changed its name from METAL SKOOL to its current moniker and shifted the focus of its act from '80s metal covers to originals.

