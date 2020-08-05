STEEL PANTHER Announces Two Drive-In Shows

August 5, 2020 0 Comments

STEEL PANTHER Announces Two Drive-In Shows

California glam metal jokesters STEEL PANTHER are bringing their debaucherously fun concert experience to Pennsylvania this September. The band will perform live at two Pennsylvania area drive-ins this coming September as part of the "Fast Cars & Loud Guitars Tour": at the Starlite Drive In in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on September 11 and the Circle Drive In in Scranton, Pennsylvania on September 12.

STEEL PANTHER will rock live on stage as the performance is broadcast on the movie screen with the audio available via an outdoor P.A. system as well as in everyone's car via FM transmitter. This will help to keep all attendees socially and sexually distant.

Ticket information for both drive-in shows on the "Fast Cars & Loud Guitars Tour" can be found at this location.

"Bring your hot rod and hot dates to the concert event of the weekend," STEEL PANTHER says. "This ain't your momma's NASCAR. This is STEEL PANTHER live and out of our cage in Los Angeles. You're welcome, Pennsylvania. Unfortunately, the local government has informed us that it is totally ILLEGAL to attend this concert naked. They blamed COVID; so please STILL wear a mask when you're around strangers!"

STEEL PANTHER drummer Stix Zadinia recently said that the band has been using the coronavirus downtime to work on new music.

STEEL PANTHER will take a break from writing music to stage another virtual concert event, "Rockdown In The Lockdown", on Sunday, August 16 from the Drum Channel Studio at Drum Workshop, located in Oxnard, California.

"Rockdown In The Lockdown" is being sponsored by Monster Energy, and all tickets and VIP upgrades are available here.

STEEL PANTHER's latest album, "Heavy Metal Rules", was released last September. The disc, which is described in a press release as a "heavy metal version of a self-help manual and ultimate party album combined," was once again produced by Jay Ruston, who collaborated with the band on all of its previous recordings, including 2017's "Lower The Bar".

STEEL PANTHER specializes in imitating and exaggerating the less flattering aspects of 1980s hair metal, with unrepentantly crude, non-PC sexual content as a favorite lyrical theme.

The group's music has been described as "VAN HALEN meets MÖTLEY CRÜE meets RATT meets 'Wayne's World', complete with operatic shrieks, misogyny, shredding guitar solos and libidinal overdrive."

Twelve years ago, STEEL PANTHER changed its name from METAL SKOOL to its current moniker and shifted the focus of its act from '80s metal covers to originals.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).