STEEL PANTHER Announces Two Drive-In Shows

California glam metal jokesters STEEL PANTHER are bringing their debaucherously fun concert experience to Pennsylvania this September. The band will perform live at two Pennsylvania area drive-ins this coming September as part of the "Fast Cars & Loud Guitars Tour": at the Starlite Drive In in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on September 11 and the Circle Drive In in Scranton, Pennsylvania on September 12.

STEEL PANTHER will rock live on stage as the performance is broadcast on the movie screen with the audio available via an outdoor P.A. system as well as in everyone's car via FM transmitter. This will help to keep all attendees socially and sexually distant.

Ticket information for both drive-in shows on the "Fast Cars & Loud Guitars Tour" can be found at this location.

"Bring your hot rod and hot dates to the concert event of the weekend," STEEL PANTHER says. "This ain't your momma's NASCAR. This is STEEL PANTHER live and out of our cage in Los Angeles. You're welcome, Pennsylvania. Unfortunately, the local government has informed us that it is totally ILLEGAL to attend this concert naked. They blamed COVID; so please STILL wear a mask when you're around strangers!"

STEEL PANTHER drummer Stix Zadinia recently said that the band has been using the coronavirus downtime to work on new music.

STEEL PANTHER will take a break from writing music to stage another virtual concert event, "Rockdown In The Lockdown", on Sunday, August 16 from the Drum Channel Studio at Drum Workshop, located in Oxnard, California.

"Rockdown In The Lockdown" is being sponsored by Monster Energy, and all tickets and VIP upgrades are available here.

STEEL PANTHER's latest album, "Heavy Metal Rules", was released last September. The disc, which is described in a press release as a "heavy metal version of a self-help manual and ultimate party album combined," was once again produced by Jay Ruston, who collaborated with the band on all of its previous recordings, including 2017's "Lower The Bar".

STEEL PANTHER specializes in imitating and exaggerating the less flattering aspects of 1980s hair metal, with unrepentantly crude, non-PC sexual content as a favorite lyrical theme.

The group's music has been described as "VAN HALEN meets MÖTLEY CRÜE meets RATT meets 'Wayne's World', complete with operatic shrieks, misogyny, shredding guitar solos and libidinal overdrive."

Twelve years ago, STEEL PANTHER changed its name from METAL SKOOL to its current moniker and shifted the focus of its act from '80s metal covers to originals.