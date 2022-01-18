STEEL PANTHER Announces First Leg Of 'Res-Erections' 2022 Tour

California glam metal jokesters STEEL PANTHER have announced the first leg of their "Res-Erections" 2022 tour, which will make stops in 13 cities over 16 days for the first run. The trek will kick off on March 10 in St. Petersburg, Florida and wrap up on March 26 in Dubuque, Iowa. "Res-Erections" tour 2022 will be thrashing in to markets such as Ft Lauderdale, Florida; Athens, Georgia; Chattanooga, Tennessee and Minneapolis, Minnesota, among others. Maryland rockers ANY GIVEN SIN have been tapped as openers for the tour.

Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, January 21 at 10 a.m. local time.

STEEL PANTHER says: "Even though they are known for so many things throughout the world, we love Pfizer for their work in erectile dysfunction and their amazing blue pills. That is why we named our 2022 tour in honor of them. Those blue pills have made our world a better place. 'Res-Erections' is going to be the party to not be missed and we are pulling out some surprises for these shows. If you lost your prescription or can't see your drug dealer because of COVID, you won't need a pill to rock this hard."

"Res-Erections" 2022 tour dates:

March 10 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

March 11 - Daytona Beach FL - Monster Energy Daytona Bike Week at Daytona International Speedway*

March 12 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

March 13 - Cape Coral, FL - Dixie Roadhouse

March 15 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre

March 17 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

March 18 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligan’s

March 19 - Greensboro, NC - Cone Denim Entertainment Center

March 20 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal

March 22 - Ft. Smith, AR - Temple Live

March 23 - Tulsa. OK - Cain’s Ballroom

March 25 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

March 26 - Dubuque, IA - 5 Flags Event Center

* STEEL PANTHER only

As 2021 brought the shocking news of the departure of their original bassist Lexxi Foxx, STEEL PANTHER announced the "Road To The Road" tournament to help them narrow the choices for their new bass player. Vocalist Michael Starr, guitarist Satchel and drummer Stix Zadinia, along with the public, whittled down the list of contestants to a manageable number out of the 1669 submissions. An announcement will be made public once the band finalizes their decision.

STEEL PANTHER has been hard at work at new material that will be released throughout 2022.

Three months ago, Lexxi — whose real name is Travis Haley — told Rocking With Jam Man that he hadn't spoken with his former bandmates since his exit. "I still talk to the singer a little bit; I have in the past," he said. "But I think that those scars and I think that the departure, the way that it went down, I think there's some sore spots. But that's tough for me to talk about.

"That was something that I'm very proud of — to be that character for such a long period of time, and to play with those cats," he continued. "They're all amazing musicians. And I just think that it is different to not have that [in my life] — I'd been in character for so long — but I have to say it's a little refreshing as well."

When STEEL PANTHER first announced Lexxi's exit in July, the band jokingly said that Foxx "started his side business, 'Sexy Lexxi's Prettiest Pets,' to bring in money for Botox during the lockdown." After realizing that "his love for making pets pretty was greater than his love for being pretty himself," he chose "to hang up his mirror and focus on his newfound passion: making ugly dogs pretty," the group wrote in a statement.

Back in December 2018, Lexxi sat out a STEEL PANTHER tour after being admitted to "sex rehab." The real reason for his absence was never officially disclosed.

During an appearance on a recent episode of the "2020'd" podcast, Satchel stated about Lexxi's departure: "We didn't want him to quit. Nobody wanted him to quit, including a lot of fans. I'm sure a lot of fans are very sad that he left. But he's the guy who left the band. I think he's got his own things he's dealing with, and he just wanted to go and do that. So, I don't know… I can't answer for Lexxi Foxx. But we will all miss Lexxi Foxx, and we all wish him the best in everything that he does. But we didn't fire him; he quit the band. So we're gonna have to move on and get somebody else who's younger and foxier and doesn't need as much Botox," referencing the drug doctors have been using for years to treat wrinkles and facial creases.

Formed in 2000, STEEL PANTHER specializes in imitating and exaggerating the less flattering aspects of 1980s hair metal, with unrepentantly crude, non-PC sexual content as a favorite lyrical theme.

The group's music has been described as "VAN HALEN meets MÖTLEY CRÜE meets RATT meets 'Wayne's World', complete with operatic shrieks, misogyny, shredding guitar solos and libidinal overdrive."

Fourteen years ago, STEEL PANTHER changed its name from METAL SKOOL to its current moniker and shifted the focus of its act from '80s metal covers to originals.

Haley, who was an original member of STEEL PANTHER, recently announced the formation of his new band HOLLYWOOD GODS N' MONSTERS with longtime friend and television celebrity from MTV's "Pimp My Ride", Diggity Dave.