STATUS QUO's FRANCIS ROSSI Pays Tribute To ALAN LANCASTER

STATUS QUO's Francis Rossi has paid tribute to the band's original bassist Alan Lancaster who died earlier today (Sunday, September 26) at the age of 72.

Rossi wrote in a statement: "I am so sorry to hear of Alan's passing. We were friends and colleagues for many years and achieved fantastic success together as the Frantic Four alongside Rick Parfitt and John Coghlan. Alan was an integral part of the sound and the enormous success of STATUS QUO during the 60s and 70s. Although it is well documented that we were estranged in recent years, I will always have very fond memories of our early days together and my condolences go to Dayle and Alan's family."

STATUS QUO manager Simon Porter added: "This is such sad news and my sincere condolences go out to Dayle and the family.

"It was an absolute pleasure to be able to reunite the original line up for two sell-out tours in 2013/2014 and to give STATUS QUO Frantic Four fans a final legacy and such a lasting memory. Although Alan was not in the best of health even then, he got through the tours with determination and grit and was a pleasure to work with."

Lancaster was a member of STATUS QUO since the band's inception in 1967 until 1985. He appeared on 16 STATUS QUO studio albums, from 1968's "Picturesque Matchstickable Messages From The Status Quo" through to 1983's "Back to Back". Nearly 30 years later, he reunited with Rossi, Rick Parfitt and John Coghlan in 2013 for the STATUS QUO "The Frantic Four" reunion tour in Europe.

Lancaster's wife Dayle confirmed his passing in a statement. She said: "We are all heartbroken. Alan had a wonderful wit and a fabulously dry sense of humour. He was a devoted and adoring husband, father and grandfather. Family was always his focus."

