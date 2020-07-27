STATIC-X's TONY CAMPOS Doesn't Rule Out New Music With Band's Current Lineup

STATIC-X bassist Tony Campos says that he is "not opposed" to making new music with the group's current lineup once he and his bandmates have finished touring in support of "Project Regeneration".

STATIC-X's latest album "Project Regeneration Vol. 1", came out on July 10. The first of two volumes, it features 12 brand new tracks, containing many of the final vocal performances and musical compositions of late STATIC-X frontman Wayne Static, along with the original "Wisconsin Death Trip" lineup of Campos, drummer Ken Jay, and guitarist Koichi Fukuda. Both volumes are being worked on by longtime STATIC-X producer Ulrich Wild.

Asked in a recent interview with "The Classic Metal Show" what's next for STATIC-X and whether the band would consider creating fresh music from scratch after the completion of the "Project Regeneration" touring cycle, Tony said (hear audio below): "I don't know, man. It's really up to the fans. If they wanna see us continue doing this, I'm not opposed to it. I still wanna go do other things. I'm working on another ASESINO record right now. Right now, the goal is to finish 'Vol. 2'. Once that's done, then we'll figure it out. We've got a couple of more shows on the books as of right now, but seeing the way things are going [with the coronavirus pandemic], those are probably gonna get canceled too. So, who knows? Everything's so up in the air right now, it's really hard to say anything with any level of certainty."

In total, "Project Regeneration" volumes one and two will consist of more than 20 brand new or previously unreleased STATIC-X songs and will feature all of the remaining works left behind by Static, along with Campos, Jay, and Fukuda.

Last year, STATIC-X wrapped up a world tour comprised of nearly 100 mostly sold-out dates in celebration of the 20th anniversary of its platinum-selling debut album "Wisconsin Death Trip". The shows also served as a traveling memorial for Wayne, who passed away more than five years ago.

While the identity of STATIC-X's touring singer Xer0 has not been officially revealed, strong rumors suggest that DOPE frontman Edsel Dope is the one performing with Jay, Fukuda and Campos and appearing in all of STATIC-X's promotional videos.

Static died after mixing Xanax and other powerful prescription drugs with alcohol, according to the coroner's report. The 48-year-old Static, whose real name was Wayne Richard Wells, was found dead in his Landers, California home on November 1, 2014.

Static founded STATIC-X in 1994 and achieved commercial success with "Wisconsin Death Trip", which included the rock radio hit "Push It".

The group issued five more studio albums before disbanding permanently in June 2013. Static had been pursuing a solo career at the time of his death.

