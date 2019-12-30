STATIC-X: Video Of Entire Moscow Concert

Fan-filmed video footage of STATIC-X's entire September 21 performance in Moscow, Russia can be seen below.

STATIC-X's current trek celebrates the 20th anniversary of the band's platinum-certified "Wisconsin Death Trip" album and pays homage to STATIC-X's frontman Wayne Static, who died five years ago.

While the identity of STATIC-X's touring singer has not been officially revealed, strong rumors suggest that DOPE frontman Edsel Dope is performing alongside bassist Tony Campos, drummer Ken Jay and guitarist Koichi Fukuda.

As previously reported, STATIC-X will release a new album titled "Project Regeneration", featuring the last recordings of Static, on May 29, 2020. The rest of the group's original lineup will also be featured on the album and in the music videos, including the promotional clip for the single "Hollow", which was released in October. The teaser, which was directed by Xer0 and co-directed by Matt Zane, also features a snippet of the band's hit song "Push It", re-recorded in 2019 with Xer0.

Originally scheduled for release in spring of 2019, the new STATIC-X album was first intended to feature several guests vocalists, along with the original "Wisconsin Death Trip" band lineup of Campos, Jay and Fukuda.

During the recording sessions for "Project Regeneration", one of STATIC-X's producers uncovered several additional unreleased and unfinished tracks, many of which contained isolated vocal performances by Static. Because of this incredible find, the new STATIC-X album will now feature lead vocals by Wayne on virtually every song.

Static died in November 2014 after mixing Xanax and other powerful prescription drugs with alcohol, according to the coroner's report. The 48-year-old, whose real name was Wayne Richard Wells, was found dead in his Landers, California home.

Static founded STATIC-X in 1994 and achieved commercial success with "Wisconsin Death Trip", which included the rock radio hit "Push It".

