STATIC-X Releases GODZILLA-Inspired Music Video For 'Terminator Oscillator'

STATIC-X has released the official music video for the song "Terminator Oscillator". The track is taken from the band's latest album "Project Regeneration Vol. 1", which came out in July 2020.

"Terminator Oscillator" has become a fan favorite and the Godzilla-inspired music video was directed by Edsel Dope and co-directed by Matt Zane. The clip follows a giant X-faced monster wreaking havoc on an entire city, while chasing down the members of STATIC-X.

"We wanted to do something outside of what you would generally expect to see from a metal band music video," explains STATIC-X. "The video really captures the quirky, sci-fi spirit of STATIC-X and is unlike anything that we’ve ever seen from bands in our genre."

The first of two volumes, "Project Regeneration Vol. 1" features 12 brand new tracks, containing many of the final vocal performances and musical compositions of late STATIC-X frontman Wayne Static, along with the original "Wisconsin Death Trip" lineup of bassist Tony Campos, drummer Ken Jay, and guitarist Koichi Fukuda. Both volumes are being worked on by longtime STATIC-X producer Ulrich Wild.

In total, "Project Regeneration" volumes one and two will consist of more than 20 brand new or previously unreleased STATIC-X songs and will feature all of the remaining works left behind by Wayne Static, along with the original "Wisconsin Death Trip" band lineup. The individual albums are expected to contain creative packaging elements that will allow fans to marry the two volumes together.

STATIC-X will bring more of its self-proclaimed "Evil Disco" to the masses with its "Rise Of The Machine" North American tour 2022. The 37-date run, produced by Live Nation, kicks off on February 21 in Portland, Oregon and runs over five weeks, wrapping up on April 3 in San Francisco, California.

The tour will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the band's RIAA-gold-certified sophomore album "Machine" which is being re-released next year and will serve as a continuation of their memorial tribute to honor Wayne Static. Joining STATIC-X on the bill will be fellow industrial metal pioneers FEAR FACTORY and DOPE, along with special guests MUSHROOMHEAD and TWIZTID (appearing on select dates).

The 20th-anniversary release of "Machine" — scheduled for February 18, 2022 — features newly remastered audio by Ulrich Wild and features all 12 tracks from the original release, as well as three new bonus tracks: "Wisconsin Death Trip (Live 2019 Regeneration featuring Wayne Static)", "Sweat Of The Bud (Live 2019 Xer0)" and "I'm With Stupid (Live 2019 Regeneration Featuring Wayne Static)".

Originally released in 2001, "Machine" would ultimately turn out to be the last album recorded by the four original members of STATIC-X. All of the lead vocals and guitars on "Machine" were performed by Static, while bass, backing vocals, drums, and programming contributions came from founding members Campos, Jay and Fukuda. The limited-edition release will have packaging featuring fully reimagined artwork and will be available in multiple configurations, including multiple color vinyl sequenced on two discs, with an etching of the STATIC-X Shock symbol on side D.

In 2019, STATIC-X wrapped up a world tour comprised of nearly 100 mostly sold-out dates in celebration of the 20th anniversary of its platinum-selling debut album "Wisconsin Death Trip". The shows also served as a traveling memorial for Wayne, who passed away seven years ago.

While the identity of STATIC-X's touring singer Xer0 has not been officially revealed, strong rumors suggest that DOPE frontman Edsel Dope is the one performing with Jay, Fukuda and Campos and appearing in all of STATIC-X's promotional videos.

Static died after mixing Xanax and other powerful prescription drugs with alcohol, according to the coroner's report. The 48-year-old Static, whose real name was Wayne Richard Wells, was found dead in his Landers, California home on November 1, 2014.

Static founded STATIC-X in 1994 and achieved commercial success with "Wisconsin Death Trip", which included the rock radio hit "Push It".

The group issued five more studio albums before disbanding permanently in June 2013. Static had been pursuing a solo career at the time of his death.

