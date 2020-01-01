STATIC-X On Stand-In Singer XER0: 'His Professionalism And Attention To Detail' Is 'Second To None'

STATIC-X has thanked fans for their support, saying that "the amount of love and respect" that the band felt from them on its ongoing tour "far exceeded" its widest dreams.

STATIC-X's current trek celebrates the 20th anniversary of the band's platinum-certified "Wisconsin Death Trip" album and pays homage to STATIC-X's frontman Wayne Static, who died five years ago.

While the identity of STATIC-X's touring singer has not been officially revealed, strong rumors suggest that DOPE frontman Edsel Dope is performing alongside bassist Tony Campos, drummer Ken Jay and guitarist Koichi Fukuda.

Earlier today, STATIC-X posted the following year-end message on social media:

"It's genuinely difficult for us to put into words how unbelievable 2019 was for STATIC-X and our families. Countless SOLD OUT SHOWS around the world filled with incredible STATIC-X fans celebrating our little debut record and honoring our dear friend / brother Wayne Wells. We couldn't have imagined a more honorable, electrified, and healing experience. The amount of love and respect that we felt from all of you each night far exceeded our widest dreams.

"There is no handbook or manual for how to go about doing what we did. We simply followed our hearts and our creative spirits and with the support of Waynes family and all of our fans, we were able to create something incredibly unique and memorable.

"Our friend Wayne has never been more on the mind or in the hearts of our fans. We know that he would be absolutely blown away to see how much we all continue to love and miss him.

"We would like to thank Waynes family for believing in us and for supporting our vision for how to best celebrate WDT and to memorialize Wayne each night with the STATIC-X fans around the globe.

"We would like to also thank Xer0 for his unbelievable effort, humility and selfless commitment to STATIC-X, Wayne, and our fans over the last 18 months. His delivery was haunting at times and his professionalism and attention to detail was second to none.

"We are incredibly excited to be back home so we can now finish up the recording and mixing for our new album 'Project Regeneration', which will be released on May 29th, 2020.

"We would like to thank each and every one of you for participating. We will treasure these events in our hearts for the rest of our lives.

"Thank you all so much! We will never forget!

"Tony, Ken, Koichi, and of course Wayne"

"Project Regeneration" will feature the last recordings of Static. The rest of the group's original lineup will also be featured on the album and in the music videos, including the promotional clip for the single "Hollow", which was released in October. The teaser, which was directed by Xer0 and co-directed by Matt Zane, also features a snippet of the band's hit song "Push It", re-recorded in 2019 with Xer0.

Originally scheduled for release in spring of 2019, the new STATIC-X album was first intended to feature several guests vocalists, along with the original "Wisconsin Death Trip" band lineup of Campos, Jay and Fukuda.

During the recording sessions for "Project Regeneration", one of STATIC-X's producers uncovered several additional unreleased and unfinished tracks, many of which contained isolated vocal performances by Static. Because of this incredible find, the new STATIC-X album will now feature lead vocals by Wayne on virtually every song.

Static died in November 2014 after mixing Xanax and other powerful prescription drugs with alcohol, according to the coroner's report. The 48-year-old, whose real name was Wayne Richard Wells, was found dead in his Landers, California home.

Static founded STATIC-X in 1994 and achieved commercial success with "Wisconsin Death Trip", which included the rock radio hit "Push It".

