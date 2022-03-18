STATIC-X Cancels 2022 European Tour Dates 'Due To The Ongoing Situation' On The Continent

STATIC-X has canceled all of its previously announced 2022 tour dates in Europe "due to the ongoing situation" on the continent.

Earlier today (Friday, March 18), the California-based outfit released the following statement via social media: "Due to the ongoing situation in Europe and Russia, STATIC-X is canceling all of our summer and fall overseas touring plans for 2022. We look forward to seeing all of you in 2023 when we will officially be celebrating the 20th anniversary of [STATIC-X's second album] 'Machine' with you all around the world."

This past January, STATIC-X postponed its "Rise Of The Machine" North American tour featuring FEAR FACTORY, DOPE, MUSHROOMHEAD and TWIZTID. The trek, produced by Live Nation, was rescheduled due to the increase in the spread of COVID-19 and its continued effect on travel restrictions, public health, and fan safety. The 42-date trek will now kick off February 25, 2023, in San Francisco, California and wrap up April 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

The 20th-anniversary release of "Machine" — made available on February 18, 2022 — features newly remastered audio by Ulrich Wild and includes all 12 tracks from the original release, as well as three new bonus tracks: "Wisconsin Death Trip (Live 2019 Regeneration Featuring Wayne Static)" , "Sweat Of The Bud (Live 2019 Xer0)" and "I'm With Stupid (Live 2019 Regeneration Featuring Wayne Static)". Originally released in 2001, "Machine" would ultimately turn out to be the last album recorded by the four original members of STATIC-X. All of the lead vocals and guitars on "Machine" were performed by Wayne Static, while bass, backing vocals, drums, and programming contributions came from founding members Tony Campos, Ken Jay and Koichi Fukuda. The limited-edition release will have packaging featuring fully reimagined artwork and will be available in multiple configurations, including multiple color vinyl sequenced on two discs, with an etching of the STATIC-X Shock symbol on side D.

STATIC-X's latest album "Project Regeneration Vol. 1", came out in July 2020. The first of two volumes, it features 12 brand new tracks, containing many of the final vocal performances and musical compositions of late STATIC-X frontman Wayne Static, along with the original "Wisconsin Death Trip" lineup of bassist Campos, Jay, and guitarist Fukuda. Both volumes are being worked on by longtime STATIC-X producer Ulrich Wild.

In total, "Project Regeneration" volumes one and two will consist of more than 20 brand new or previously unreleased STATIC-X songs and will feature all of the remaining works left behind by Wayne Static, along with the original "Wisconsin Death Trip" band lineup. The individual albums are expected to contain creative packaging elements that will allow fans to marry the two volumes together.

