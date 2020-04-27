STATIC-X And DOPE Gear Stolen At Height Of Coronavirus Lockdown

Reactivated California metallers STATIC-X have announced that their warehouse space — which is shared with the band DOPE — was recently robbed of nearly $200,000 worth of touring equipment during the coronavirus lockdown.

A police report has been filed with the Los Angeles Police Department, and the two bands were advised to take the story public in order to help raise awareness with other small business owners and bands alike.

STATIC-X said: "We want to encourage our community to keep a close eye on your property and on your facilities during this unprecedented time… We also ask for our fans to keep an eye out for the stolen items and maybe we can help the police find these people."

Drummer Ken Jay added: "With most of us in lockdown, and those who aren't locked down, wearing masks in public, apparently it's a great time to be a thief."

STATIC-X has released a list of stolen equipment, complete with many of the serial numbers. The list includes multiple LED video panels, two drum kits, more than 40 cymbals, various high-end audio/video gear, microphones, racks and branded backdrops. STATIC-X has also set up a tip center where you can share any info that may help in the investigation.

"This is tough one to swallow," says DOPE singer Edsel Dope, who is also rumored to be the masked STATIC-X frontman Xer0. "Our bands are small businesses that have developed and refined our touring systems over years. The amount of time and effort that has gone into building out the tech and AV production alone is hard to quantify. It's a lot of money. We own all of our own gear and have built our touring business through years of continuous investment back into ourselves."

Click here for pictures, full list of missing equipment, and to submit anonymous tip.

STATIC-X's long-awaited, seventh studio album, "Project: Regeneration Vol. 1", will be made available on May 29. It will feature 12 brand new STATIC-X tracks, containing many of the final vocal performances and musical compositions of late STATIC-X frontman Wayne Static, along with the original "Wisconsin Death Trip" lineup of bassist Tony Campos, drummer Ken Jay, and guitarist Koichi Fukuda.

Static died after mixing Xanax and other powerful prescription drugs with alcohol, according to the coroner's report. The 48-year-old Static, whose real name was Wayne Richard Wells, was found dead in his Landers, California home on November 1, 2014.

Static founded STATIC-X in 1994 and achieved commercial success with "Wisconsin Death Trip", which included the rock radio hit "Push It".

The group issued five more studio albums before disbanding permanently in June 2013. Static had been pursuing a solo career at the time of his death.