STAIND's AARON LEWIS Urges Crowd To Chant 'F*** JOE BIDEN' During Show

September 28, 2021 0 Comments

STAIND frontman Aaron Lewis urged his fans to chant "Fuck Joe Biden" during a concert in Pennsylvania.

The outspoken conservative rocker, who also tours and records as a solo country artist, called on the crowd to follow him in the expletive-laden chant against the president while appearing at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain in Scranton on Saturday, September 25.

Lewis is a frequent critic of the president who has been wearing "Fuck Biden," "Impeach Biden" and "I could shit a better president" shirts while performing on stage in recent weeks.

Aaron's latest solo single, "Am I The Only One", takes aim at liberals and touches on American flags burning and statues that have been removed in the country.

Lewis, who is widely considered to be one of the most politically conservative musicians in rock, told the Anchorage Press in a January 2020 interview that he considered the first Trump impeachment by the House Of Representatives as the clearest representation of what's wrong with America these days.

Lewis was a staunch critic of President Barack Obama, telling a crowd at one of his solo concerts in 2016: "Barack Obama should have been impeached a long fucking time ago. Every fucking decision he makes is against the Constitution, it's against what's good for our fucking country, and he is truly the worst fucking president that we have ever had in the history of this fucking country."

That same year, Lewis told Billboard that he would support Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential race, even though he was "disappointed" by the real estate mogul "with the bickering and the name-calling." Lewis added that he voted for Senator Ted Cruz, Trump's closest competitor in the Republican nomination race, in the Massachusetts primary.

In June, Lewis made headlines when he accused the U.S. Democratic Party of fighting against every major civil rights initiative and of having a long history of discrimination.

