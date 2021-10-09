STAIND's AARON LEWIS Rails Against 'Man-Created' Virus, Blames Democrats For 'Every Scar That Exists On This Country'

STAIND frontman Aaron Lewis has once again accused the U.S. Democratic Party of fighting against every major civil rights initiative and of having a long history of discrimination.

The outspoken conservative rocker, who reinvented himself as a solo country artist in the last decade, voiced his views before performing his new single called "Am I The Only One" during his October 7 concert at Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie, Texas.

He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "You know what was weird: I released this song as a single and then completely abandoned this altogether and went and played STAIND shows.

"So me and a couple of friends wrote this song during lockdown.

"We will look back on this time frame in history and wonder how we were allowed — how we allowed — such ridiculousness to happen in this country, in this world. We allowed a virus that was created by man to destroy the entire fabric of mankind," he continued, referencing the scientifically unvalidated theory that the COVID-19 virus escaped from a Chinese lab. (Most scientists think the virus spread from animals to humans naturally, but, because they have not been able to pinpoint the exact path the virus took, they haven't ruled out the possibility that it came from the virology lab.)

"See, I liked American history in school. I paid close attention in that class. Yeah, but did we all pay attention? Because if we all paid attention in our fucking history classes, we would know that the Democrats are responsible for every fucking scar that exists on this country.

"Let's go through history, shall we, real quick? Every American Indian massacre, every fucking slave beside from eight that was ever owned in this fucking country was owned by fucking Democrats. Every segregational law, every racist law, every Jim Crow law, every fucking KKK meeting was done by the goddamn Democrats.

"Can we please embrace history so we don't fucking repeat it? Please!

"Go look it up yourself," Aaron said. "Please, I'm begging you, do not take my word for it. Get off Google and go look it the fuck up yourself. The Democrats are responsible for every fucking scar that exists on this fucking country. Period. The fucking end.

"I implore all of you. Please, go look it up yourself. I don't want you to believe me. I don't want you to think that just because I have this microphone what I'm saying is true. I want you to go and look it the fuck up yourself. Find out for yourself. Wake up."

He paused for a few seconds and walked away from the microphone before returning.

"That might have been a little much," he added. "But I never said a word on the entire STAIND tour; I just wore awesome t-shirts. And I felt like I was being silenced."

According to a "fact-check" article that was published by USA Today in June 2020, historians agree that although factions of the Democratic Party did majorly contribute to the Civil War's start and the KKK's founding, it is inaccurate to say the party is responsible for either.

As the Democrats introduced policies to support voting rights, it became the favored party for most black voters and has remained so since. With that realignment, many racist voters who opposed the Civil Rights Act of 1964 left the Democratic Party to become Republicans.

"Am I The Only One", which takes aim at liberals and touches on American flags burning and statues that have been removed in the country, was written by Lewis with Ira Dean and Jeffrey Steele.

Lewis sings in the song's chorus: "I'm not the only one, willin' to fight / For my love of the red and white / And the blue, burnin' on the ground / Another statue comin' down in a town near you." Lewis also criticizes Bruce Springsteen at the end of the track, singing: "Am I the only one who quits singin' along every time they play a Springsteen song."

Lewis, who is widely considered to be one of the most politically conservative musicians in rock, made headlines last month when he urged his fans to chant "Fuck Joe Biden" during a STAIND concert in Pennsylvania.

Aaron told the Anchorage Press in a January 2020 interview that he considered the first Donald Trump impeachment by the House Of Representatives as the clearest representation of what's wrong with America these days.

Lewis was a staunch critic of President Barack Obama, telling a crowd at one of his solo concerts in 2016: "Barack Obama should have been impeached a long fucking time ago. Every fucking decision he makes is against the Constitution, it's against what's good for our fucking country, and he is truly the worst fucking president that we have ever had in the history of this fucking country."

That same year, Lewis told Billboard that he would support Trump in the U.S. presidential race, even though he was "disappointed" by the real estate mogul "with the bickering and the name-calling." Lewis added that he voted for Senator Ted Cruz, Trump's closest competitor in the Republican nomination race, in the Massachusetts primary.

