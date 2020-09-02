STAIND's AARON LEWIS Lists Massachusetts Home For $3.5 Million (Video)

STAIND frontman Aaron Lewis has put his Massachusetts home up for sale for $3.5 million.

Lewis bought he 14,000-square-foot Worthington home for for $475,000 in 2001, around the time STAIND's "Break The Cycle" spent three weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The LP went on to shift four million copies in the U.S. alone.

According to the listing, the "unique four bedroom, five full bath/ three half bath main house includes an in-law apartment and an Olympic sized indoor/heated, salt water pool. Other special features include a Vantage Lighting System, an indoor/outdoor intercom system, a security system, a large game room and home office, a steam shower and overflow tub in the master bath, a humidification system, and a full house commercial generator. The horse barn includes an apartment as well as a fireproof walk-in vault."

A video tour of the home is available below.

The listing agent told The Boston Globe that Lewis was selling in order to spend more time in Nashville, where he has been focusing on a country music solo career.

Aaron confirmed in June that STAIND was working on its first new music in nearly a decade. He also said that he was making a solo acoustic album, presumably to be released later this year.

STAIND played its first full live show in five years in September 2019 at the Louder Than Life music festival in Louisville, Kentucky.

The band was scheduled to support DISTUBED on "The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour" throughout North America this summer. The amphitheater trek has since been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe.

STAIND has released seven albums since 1995, the latest being the 2011 self-titled effort. The band has had a number of hit songs during its first two decades, including the Top 10 smash "It's Been Awhile" from "Break The Cycle". Follow-up LPs "14 Shades Of Grey" and "Chapter V" also topped the Billboard chart.

Lewis released his third full-length country album, "State I'm In", in April 2019 via Big Machine imprint Valory Music.

