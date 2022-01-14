STAIND's AARON LEWIS Has His Appendix Removed, Cancels Solo Shows

STAIND frontman Aaron Lewis has canceled his solo concerts this weekend after having his appendix removed.

Lewis was scheduled to play in Davenport, Iowa on Friday (January 14), Inman, Kansas on Saturday (January 15) and in Springfield, Missouri on Sunday (January 16) but had to pull out so that he can recover after being diagnosed with appendicitis and undergoing surgery.

A photo of Lewis lying in a hospital bed was shared on his social media along with the message: "No more appendix, and no shows this weekend but AFL is out of surgery, and doing just fine."

Lewis, an outspoken rocker who reinvented himself as a solo country artist in the last decade, made headlines in September when he urged his fans to chant "Fuck Joe Biden" during a STAIND concert in Pennsylvania.

Widely considered to be one of the most politically conservative musicians in rock, Aaron told the Anchorage Press in a January 2020 interview that he considered the first Donald Trump impeachment by the House Of Representatives as the clearest representation of what's wrong with America these days.

Lewis was a staunch critic of President Barack Obama, telling a crowd at one of his solo concerts in 2016: "Barack Obama should have been impeached a long fucking time ago. Every fucking decision he makes is against the Constitution, it's against what's good for our fucking country, and he is truly the worst fucking president that we have ever had in the history of this fucking country."

That same year, Lewis told Billboard that he would support Trump in the U.S. presidential race, even though he was "disappointed" by the real estate mogul "with the bickering and the name-calling." Lewis added that he voted for Senator Ted Cruz, Trump's closest competitor in the Republican nomination race, in the Massachusetts primary.

Lewis's new solo album, "Frayed At Both Ends", is due on January 28.

