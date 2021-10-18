STAIND's AARON LEWIS Blasts U.S. Democratic Party: 'Quit Trying To Ruin My F**king Country'

STAIND frontman Aaron Lewis has accused the U.S. Democratic Party of " trying to ruin" the country.

The outspoken conservative rocker, who reinvented himself as a solo country artist in the last decade, voiced his views before performing his new single called "Am I The Only One" during his October 17 concert at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium in Charleston, West Virginia.

Addressing the fact that "Am I The Only One" takes aim at liberals and touches on American flags burning and statues that have been removed in the U.S., he said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "All those statues, they were all Democrats. All of 'em. It's funny how they're trying to erase their own history. It's their history.

"It's not the fault of America in any way, shape or form. The scars of America are not the scars of America. They're the scars of the Democratic Party, plain and simple. If you paid attention in history class, you'd know this already. But don't take my word for it. Get off Google and look it up.

"They think it's about statues," he continued. "They don't think it's about the thousands of ships parked just off our ports unable to unload the goods that we need so desperately because the government is standing in the fucking way. It's not about the fact that they are teaching our children to judge each other by the color of their skin. It's not about the fact that we were all locked down while a bunch of Democrats rioted in the streets and burned down cities and looted stores. No, it's not that at all. No, it's about me defending a bunch of Democratic statues being torn down.

"It's fucking really fucking ridiculous.

"Wake up, people," Lewis added. "They're purposely trying to sink our ship. A very small handful of people compared to all of us where the power lies. It is we the people.

"This is the only country in the world that is designed with the power from the bottom up.

"Every single thing that the government has ever done that wasn't good for this country is to flip it around from the top down.

"If you want top down, go to any communist country in the fucking world. Go to any socialist country in the world. Go to any other fucking country in the world. Quit trying to ruin my fucking country."

In recent months, Lewis has repeteadly accused the Democratic Party of fighting against every major civil rights initiative and of having a long history of discrimination.

According to a "fact-check" article that was published by USA Today in June 2020, historians agree that although factions of the Democratic Party did majorly contribute to the Civil War's start and the KKK's founding, it is inaccurate to say the party is responsible for either.

As the Democrats introduced policies to support voting rights, it became the favored party for most black voters and has remained so since. With that realignment, many racist voters who opposed the Civil Rights Act of 1964 left the Democratic Party to become Republicans.

Lewis, who is widely considered to be one of the most politically conservative musicians in rock, made headlines last month when he urged his fans to chant "Fuck Joe Biden" during a STAIND concert in Pennsylvania.

Aaron told the Anchorage Press in a January 2020 interview that he considered the first Donald Trump impeachment by the House Of Representatives as the clearest representation of what's wrong with America these days.

Lewis was a staunch critic of President Barack Obama, telling a crowd at one of his solo concerts in 2016: "Barack Obama should have been impeached a long fucking time ago. Every fucking decision he makes is against the Constitution, it's against what's good for our fucking country, and he is truly the worst fucking president that we have ever had in the history of this fucking country."

That same year, Lewis told Billboard that he would support Trump in the U.S. presidential race, even though he was "disappointed" by the real estate mogul "with the bickering and the name-calling." Lewis added that he voted for Senator Ted Cruz, Trump's closest competitor in the Republican nomination race, in the Massachusetts primary.

