STAIND's AARON LEWIS Announces Fall 2021 U.S. Tour With Full Band

July 20, 2021 0 Comments

STAIND frontman Aaron Lewis has announced a fall 2021 tour, beginning October 2 and running through mid-December.

Unlike his other solo acoustic tours, Aaron will be performing with a full band.

Artist presale tickets will be available Wednesday, July 21 at 10:00 a.m. local time. General public is Friday, July 23 at 10:00 a.m. local time. To purchase tickets, visit AaronLewisMusic.com.

Earlier this month, Aaron dropped a new single, "Am I The Only One", from his forthcoming album, to be released later this year. The single debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart, No. 2 on the all-genre Digital Song Sales and No. 14 on the Hot Oct. 0. The track also drew four million U.S. streams in the tracking week.

Throughout his more than two-decade career, whether topping the charts as front man of hard rock band STAIND, or as No. 1 artist on the country charts as a solo artist, Lewis has always been painfully honest in his music.

"That's all I've ever done," says Aaron. "My songs have always been me wearing my heart, emotions, misfortunes and sins on my sleeve. I don't feel like it would be genuine or worthy if it wasn't."

Lewis first dipped his toes into country music with his 2011 EP, "Town Line". His second full-length album, "Sinner", arrived in the fall of 2016 and was followed by a stand-alone single, "Folded Flag".

Lewis released his third full-length country album, "State I'm In", in April 2019 via Big Machine imprint Valory Music.

Aaron Lewis fall 2021 tour dates:

Oct. 02 - Inman, KS @ 365 Sports Complex
Oct. 07 - Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre
Oct. 08 - Lake Charles, LA @ Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino*
Oct. 15 - Salamanca, NY @ Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino*
Oct. 17 - Charleston, WV @ Municipal Auditorium*
Oct. 21 - Aurora, IL @ The Piazza
Oct. 22 - Kansas City, MO @ Ameristar Casino*
Oct. 23 - Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino
Oct. 28 - Sault Ste Marie, MI @ Kewadin Casino
Oct. 29 - New Buffalo, MI @ Four Winds Casino Resort
Oct. 30 - Florence, IN @ Belterra Casino Resort
Nov. 03 - Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center
Nov. 06 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Ocean Resort & Casino*
Nov. 20 - Charles Town, WV @ Hollywood Casino
Nov. 21 - Charles Town, WV @ Hollywood Casino
Dec. 03 - Scottsdale, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort
Dec. 05 - Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Casino
Dec. 11 - Rochester, WA @ Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel **
Dec. 12 - Rochester, WA @ Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel **

* Tickets already on sale
** Public on-sale date to be determined

