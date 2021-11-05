STABBING WESTWARD Announces First New Album In 20 Years, 'Chasing Ghosts'

It's been 20 years since the last full-length STABBING WESTWARD album was released in 2001, and the wait is finally over as the band today announces details for their much-anticipated new record. "Chasing Ghosts" will be out March 18, 2022 via COP International Records, featuring 10 tracks that have the industrial rock band's characteristic sound with a modern sheen that picks up right where they left off.

In celebration of the news, STABBING WESTWARD gives a taste of the upcoming material by sharing single "I Am Nothing" alongside a new lyric video. See it below.

"Chasing Ghosts" will feature brand-new songs as well as reworkings of the band's acclaimed 2020 reunion EP "Dead And Gone" that finds original founding members Christopher Hall (vocals/guitar) and Walter Flakus (keyboards/programming) honing in on the incredible partnership that once produced a string of hits that dominated alternative radio and film soundtracks, including "Shame", "Save Yourself" and "What Do I Have to Do?" — and resulted in two gold records.

To recreate that original chemistry, the band recruited the legendary producer John Fryer to again helm "Chasing Ghosts". Fryer, whose production credits include DEPECHE MODE, NINE INCH NAILS, 4AD, COCTEAU TWINS and LOVE AND ROCKETS, originally worked with STABBING WESTWARD on their best-selling early releases "Ungod" (1994) and "Wither Blister Burn + Peel" (1996). "Chasing Ghosts" was also mastered by Tom Baker who, like Fryer, worked with STABBING WESTWARD on their early releases and is part of the reassembled production team on the latest album. The current STABBING WESTWARD band lineup includes Carlton Bost (guitars and programming) and Bobby Amaro (drums).

Says Flakus: "It seems like we've been working on this album for a long time, trying to get it just right. With the help of John Fryer and COP International, everything fell into place. We are so excited for the world to finally hear the album. The single 'I Am Nothing' is just the tip of the iceberg."

Adds Hall: "It's great to be back, and working with John Fryer and Tom Baker again was awesome and felt like making a pure old-school STABBING WESTWARD album. I am excited to see how people will receive the new songs."

Presales for "Chasing Ghosts" will begin in early January and fans are encouraged to sign up now for e-mail reminders. The album, featuring artwork by David Seidman (an artist who has also worked with COHEED AND CAMBRIA and is known for his ethereal and surrealistic imagery) will be available in digital, CD and vinyl formats, with full details and exclusive, limited-edition merch to be announced soon.

The full track listing for "Chasing Ghosts" is as follows:

01. I Am Nothing

02. Damaged Goods

03. Cold

04. Push

05. Wasteland

06. Ctrl Z

07. Crawl

08. Dead & Gone

09. Ghost

10. The End

