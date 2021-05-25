SPIRITBOX To Release Debut Album, 'Eternal Blue', In September

Canadian metal outfit SPIRITBOX will release its debut album, "Eternal Blue", on September 17. The band has also issued a brand new single titled "Secret Garden".

Speaking about the LP, SPIRITBOX vocalist Courtney LaPlante states: "We are very anxious to release our album. It is a body of work we have been accumulating for over two years.

"Having the recording process put on hold for so long due to the pandemic has made me see that I can never take the experience of tracking an album for granted ever again.

"I must say that although we never intended to wait so long to do this record, I think it did help the songs become stronger. I am so happy with every single song, I wish I could release each one as a single with a music video. They all reflect different moments and influences in our lives.

"We have had enough time to release the exact music we would like to put out into the world, with no need to compromise. Every single note and every single syllable is the music that we have always dreamed of making and we are very proud of it."

Regarding "Secret Garden", LaPlante adds: "I think this is the most scared I've been to put out a song, because I realize as we continue to release music in single format, listeners can start to assume what kind of band we are, and are alarmed when we do not meet those assumptions. I want to continue to showcase the fluidity that is inherent in heavy music, and even though this is just one part of a full body of work that may not sound exactly like this song, it is a song that we love and are obsessed with. I celebrate variation. 'Secret Garden' is exciting to me for this reason. I'm scared but excited, like I'm about to hit the big drop on a roller coaster, and I'm fully embracing that."

Today's announcement comes hot on the heels of SPIRITBOX's previous single release at the end of May for track "Circle With Me" which charted on Billboard at No. 1 Hard Rock Digital Song Sales, No. 5 Hot Hard Rock Songs, No. 9 Rock Songs Core Genre, No. 12 Rock Digital Songs, No. 50 Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, No. 71 Digital Songs. The track has already clocked up 4.3 million streams to date.

Prior to "Circle With Me", SPIRITBOX released two break-out, hit singles last year the heartbreaking and otherworldly "Constance" and the unrelentingly brutal "Holy Roller", which debuted at No. 25 on Billboard's Hot Hard Rock Songs and charted as the No. 1 song of 2020 on SiriusXM's Liquid Metal.

The band released "Constance Reimagined" this past weekend in conjunction with The Grammy Museum COLLECTION:live #spotlightsaturdays in partnership with BMG. The band performed an incredible acoustic rendition of the song featuring a string quartet and filmed in a church.

The husband-and-wife duo consisting of Courtney LaPlante and Michael Stringer made its debut with an independently released EP in October 2017, quickly building a cult following. In 2018, they found their musical counterpart in bass player Bill Crook and partnered with Pale Chord Music to continue to create and release music in single and EP formats, and in fall of 2020, signed with globally renowned label Rise Records.

Drawing its name from a device that some believe is capable of communing with the dead, SPIRITBOX has a paranormal undertone that runs through everything they do, using EVP (electronic voice phenomena) recordings both at its live shows and within its tracks.

Having toured the world many times over with their previous bands — metal outfit IWRESTLEDABEARONCE (Courtney and Mike) and pop punk band LIVING WITH LIONS (Bill) — SPIRITBOX absorbed the highs and lows of living as working musicians and decided to try a different and more sustainable approach when it came to releasing their music. They took the concept of supply and demand and applied it to their release model, focusing on making fans across the globe by using the social media tools available to them, releasing shorter bodies of music and removing touring from the plan until a demand was built. In doing so they quickly garnered a cult-like online following which has lead to over 66.6 million streams across all platforms and sell outs on every physical release and most merch items they've released to date.

In February 2020, SPIRITBOX jumped on a plane and finally went on tour in support of AFTER THE BURIAL across Europe, which was unfortunately cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite having to return to Canada early, SPIRITBOX has remained busy, recording the two new music, shooting the accompanying videos, launching their Patreon and working on their debut LP.

"Eternal Blue" track listing:

01. Sun Killer

02. Hurt You

03. Yellowjacket (feat. Sam Carter)

04. The Summit

05. Secret Garden

06. Silk In The Strings

07. Holy Roller

08. Eternal Blue

09. We Live In A Strange World

10. Halcyon

11. Circle With Me

12. Constance

