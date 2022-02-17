SPIRITBOX Teams Up With Z2 COMICS For Haunting New Graphic Novel

Following their formation in 2017, Canadian quartet SPIRITBOX has continually possessed the charts with its dynamic blend of metal and block-leveling live shows. The group will now channel the story behind its 2021 debut, "Eternal Blue" (topping at No. 13 in the Billboard 200), in a new graphic novel co-created alongside veteran comic scribe Jim Krueger ("Earth X", "Justice") and artist Amilcar Pinna ("Poppy's Inferno", "Generation X"). The graphic novel unspools the eerie tale of Eva, a brilliant painter on the verge of unbelievable acclaim and success. But her inability to reconcile her public perception with her true self allows a Spiritbox — a device used to communicate with the dead — to transport her to an ethereal world. Here, she finds herself trapped in a realm where false shadows become real and dangerous.

"I am in love with this story and artwork. I cannot wait for you to discover Eva and the world that she has been thrust into," explains SPIRITBOX vocalist Courtney LaPlante. "It truly is an extension of my feelings and the state of mind I held while writing our album, 'Eternal Blue', and the lyrics that resonate with me still. Although we are very different, I can't help but let a lot of myself seep into Eva's personality and experiences. I care about her so much. Jim and Amilcar are brilliant and we are so happy to share this with you after keeping it to ourselves for so long."

Ushering the cursed device from the pages of "Eternal Blue: A Spiritbox Graphic Novel" to reality, deluxe versions of the book will include a fully functional Spiritbox replica. This machine cycles through the radio frequency spectrum, creating a din of white noise that lost souls harness to communicate from beyond the veil. This limited-edition Spiritbox is a precise replica of the mysterious artifact that allows Eva to escape from the shadow world. When activated, the box gives off a blue glow as it emits the noises of the spirit world. From the top of the box, an image of Eva is projected onto the ceiling.

For the last four-plus years, SPIRITBOX has sent tremors through the metal establishment; singles "Holy Roller" and "Secret Garden" respectively charted on Billboard's Hot Hard Rock Songs at 25 and within Billboard's Mainstream Rock chart Top 40. Following its release, the record peaked at 13 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and topped both Billboard's Top Rock Albums and Hard Rock Album charts. To date, SPIRITBOX has received more than 100 million digital music streams and has graced the covers of Revolver, Kerrang!, Rock Sound, Pollstar and had the number one song on SiriusXM Liquid Metal for two consecutive years — the first artist in the history of the program to achieve this.

"SPIRITBOX has such a precise concept of their aesthetic, and how it ties into their music, that it makes the process of collaboration and creative exploration a joy," editor Rantz Hoseley explains. "The result is an ambitious and haunting journey that pulls you down through the 'Eternal Blue' darkness into a surreal realm of deeply personal exploration. For me, this is one of those books where it's thrilling to get to read the story before everyone else, and I cannot wait for everyone to be able to experience Eva's journey."

"When I took on this job, I had no idea what it was going to become. I loved the poetry and metaphoric mysteries of SPIRITBOX (the band)," writer Jim Krueger says. "I loved their music and the chance to finally work with Z2. But again, I was unprepared for the magic that happened creatively with this one. Or the places I was going to be allowed to go. And the art, the art. I cannot wait for people to see this. But grab quick, I might be buying all the copies."

"I couldn't wish for a better script to draw! Jim's writing on 'Spiritbox' is weird, nightmarish, and surrealist! All things that I love to draw!" artist Amilcar Pinna elaborates.

Z2 and SPIRITBOX present "Eternal Blue: A Spiritbox Graphic Novel" by writer Jim Krueger, artist Amilcar Pinna, and colorist Treonna Farrell in both softcover and hardcover formats, with covers courtesy Justin Cherry available in comic shops, as well as deluxe, super deluxe and platinum editions packaged with a Spiritbox device, exclusive vinyl variant LP of "Eternal Blue", gallery-ready prints by Jason Levesque, and more available exclusively through Z2's webstore.

