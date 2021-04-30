SPIRITBOX Releases Video For New Song 'Circle With Me'

Canadian metal outfit SPIRITBOX has released a brand new song, "Circle With Me", via Rise Records. The track features the glorious combination of ethereal vocals, bombastic riffs and savage screams that make up the utterly unique SPIRITBOX calling card. It is accompanied by a gorgeous music video directed by Orie McGinness that perfectly complements the lyrical theme of the song with a constantly revolving shot around the band as they perform.

Speaking about the new track, singer Courtney LaPlante shares: "This song was written in the studio as a last-minute addition, one of the many reasons we are so grateful to no longer be exclusively working remotely. It captures the spectrum of emotions I've been feeling lately about my music. From the anxiety I feel about messing up to a confidence meant to protect me from self-doubt. Visually, we wanted to present the viewer with the image of us that we miss the most: us performing on stage, with nothing to hide behind: instruments, some lights, and beautiful camera movement."

"Circle With Me" follows the band's two breakout hit singles released last year — the heartbreaking and otherworldly "Constance" and the unrelentingly brutal "Holy Roller". Between them, they have clocked up a staggering 18 million streams to date, with "Holy Roller" debuting at No. 25 on Billboard's Hot Hard Rock Songs and spending seven weeks at No. 1 on SiriusXM Liquid Metal's "Devil's Dozen", with the remix version of the song featuring Ryo Kinoshita of CRYSTAL LAKE spending five weeks at No. 2.

SPIRITBOX recently finished work on its debut album which is slated for release later this year.

The husband-and-wife duo consisting of Courtney LaPlante and Michael Stringer made its debut with an independently released EP in October 2017, quickly building a cult following. In 2018, they found their musical counterpart in bass player Bill Crook and partnered with Pale Chord Music to continue to create and release music in single and EP formats, and in fall of 2020, signed with globally renowned label Rise Records.

Drawing its name from a device that some believe is capable of communing with the dead, SPIRITBOX has a paranormal undertone that runs through everything they do, using EVP (electronic voice phenomena) recordings both at its live shows and within its tracks.

Having toured the world many times over with their previous bands — metal outfit IWRESTLEDABEARONCE (Courtney and Mike) and pop punk band LIVING WITH LIONS (Bill) — SPIRITBOX absorbed the highs and lows of living as working musicians and decided to try a different and more sustainable approach when it came to releasing their music. They took the concept of supply and demand and applied it to their release model, focusing on making fans across the globe by using the social media tools available to them, releasing shorter bodies of music and removing touring from the plan until a demand was built. In doing so they quickly garnered a cult-like online following which has lead to over 66.6 million streams across all platforms and sell outs on every physical release and most merch items they've released to date.

In Febuary 2020, SPIRITBOX jumped on a plane and finally went on tour in support of AFTER THE BURIAL across Europe, which was unfortunately cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite having to return to Canada early, SPIRITBOX has remained busy, recording the two new music, shooting the accompanying videos, launching their Patreon and working on their debut LP.

Photo credit: Travis Shinn

