SpaceX Astronauts Listened To AC/DC's 'Back In Black' During Historic Launch

Veteran astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken reportedly listened to AC/DC's "Back In Black" just prior to the launch of the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft Saturday (May 30) from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Behnken, 49, and Hurley, 53, headed to the International Space Station (ISS) in what marked the first-ever manned space launch by a private company in the history of the United States.

"We were told the astronauts listened to 'Back In Black' from AC/DC on their way to the rocket," CNN's John Berman reported. "In that vein, let's just say, for those about to launch, we salute you."

On Sunday morning, Hurley and Behnken docked with, and entered, the International Space Station. After a wait for leak, pressure and temperature checks, the pair disembarked to join the Russian and American crew already on the ISS.

According to Space.com, Hurley and Behnken awoke on Sunday to BLACK SABBATH's "Planet Caravan" and the lyrics, "We sail through endless skies, stars shine like eyes." It's customary for NASA to wake its astronauts with music.

If all goes well with the crewed test flight, called Demo-2, SpaceX will soon begin launching astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA as well as other space agencies and private companies.

