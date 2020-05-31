SpaceX Astronauts Listened To AC/DC's 'Back In Black' During Historic Launch

Veteran astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken reportedly listened to AC/DC's "Back In Black" just prior to the launch of the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft Saturday (May 30) from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Behnken, 49, and Hurley, 53, headed to the International Space Station (ISS) in what marked the first-ever manned space launch by a private company in the history of the United States.
"We were told the astronauts listened to 'Back In Black' from AC/DC on their way to the rocket," CNN's John Berman reported. "In that vein, let's just say, for those about to launch, we salute you."
On Sunday morning, Hurley and Behnken docked with, and entered, the International Space Station. After a wait for leak, pressure and temperature checks, the pair disembarked to join the Russian and American crew already on the ISS.
According to Space.com, Hurley and Behnken awoke on Sunday to BLACK SABBATH's "Planet Caravan" and the lyrics, "We sail through endless skies, stars shine like eyes." It's customary for NASA to wake its astronauts with music.
If all goes well with the crewed test flight, called Demo-2, SpaceX will soon begin launching astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA as well as other space agencies and private companies.
COMMENTS
To comment on a
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
and
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details.
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).