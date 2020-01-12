SOUNDGARDEN And JUDAS PRIEST Among Top Five Vote-Getters In 2020 ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME Fan Vote

DAVE MATTHEWS BAND won the fan vote for this year's Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction class, clinching the top spot with just over 1 million votes. Rounding out what encompasses the "fan vote" are Pat Benatar, THE DOOBIE BROTHERS, SOUNDGARDEN and JUDAS PRIEST.

Fans were able to cast their vote at the museum in Cleveland and on its web site. They could also vote on Google by searching "Rock Hall Fan Vote" or any nominee name plus "vote" through January 10. Fans could vote for up to five nominees every day.

As of midnight in January 10, DAVE MATTHEWS BAND received 1,005,657 votes; Pat Benatar 882,207; THE DOOBIE BROTHERS 784,729; SOUNDGARDEN 722,931; and JUDAS PRIEST 675,434. THIN LIZZY placed eighth, MOTÖRHEAD came in ninth and NINE INCH NAILS was in the eleventh spot.

The top five artists selected by the public comprise a "fan ballot" that will be tallied and factored in, along with the other ballots sent to approximately 1,000 artists, historians and members of the music industry.

JUDAS PRIEST thanked its fans for helping get the band on the "fan ballot," writing on social media. "A huge metal thank you to our PRIEST family for voting & defending JUDAS PRIEST in the fan vote for RRHoF 2020 - we made and stayed in the top five fan votes through your love and support. Whatever the outcome we are blessed having the best metal fans in the world of heavy metal!"

The top Rock Hall vote-getters will be announced on Wednesday, January 15 and inducted on May 2 at Cleveland's Public Hall, with the event airing live.

To be eligible for this year's ballot, each nominee's first single or album had to be released in 1994 or earlier.

