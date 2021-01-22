SOULFLY Begins Recording Twelfth Studio Album

SOULFLY has entered Platinum Underground in Phoenix, Arizona to begin recording recording its twelfth album for a late 2021 release via Nuclear Blast Records. The follow-up to 2018's "Ritual" is being produced by Arthur Rizk, who has previously worked with CAVALERA CONSPIRACY, POWER TRIP and CODE ORANGE.

SOULFLY mainman Max Cavalera comments: "I've been working on this record with my son, Zyon, since June of last year. We are in the studio now with producer Arthur Rizk, creating a really wild record. Expect the unexpected! No rules, no limits, not holding anything back, just pure SOULFLY!"

In December, Max told the "Sappenin' Podcast With Sean Smith" about the songwriting process for the new SOULFLY album: "The cool thing about Zyon, the way he plays drums, is he's a bit like a wild animal — he has no restraint, man, and he just unleashes on the drum kit. Pure, pure brutality power drumming, and I love that. So that takes me back to a lot of the early records that I like — a lot of the old ENTOMBED stuff and CARCASS and NAPALM DEATH; out-of-control shit. So I think we have that kind of spirit going on on a lot of the new tracks."

According to Max, he has also taken inspiration from "Max Trax", the twice-weekly Internet video series he recently launched in which he discusses the inspiration for many of the songs spanning his nearly 40-year music career.

"I get inspired by the old songs," he said. "I think the old material becomes an inspiration. So I think we're gonna be able to create something unique from all that experience — from the old stuff to the new stuff. KILLER BE KILLED will probably be somehow an influence on the record, in some parts of the record," he added, referring to his side project which has just released its sophomore album, "Reluctant Hero", via Nuclear Blast. "So we're just gonna maybe bring all that into the new SOULFLY."

Last June, SOULFLY released a new digital EP, "Live Ritual NYC MMXIX". The effort was recorded at The Gramercy in New York City on February 11, 2019 while SOULFLY was on tour in support of its most recent full-length album, "Ritual". The audio for the EP was mixed and mastered by Charles Elliott (ABYSMAL DAWN) from Tastemaker Audio. Cover artwork was comprised of live photos taken by Rodrigo Fredes.

"Ritual" was released in October 2018 via Nuclear Blast. The follow-up to 2015's "Archangel" was produced, recorded and mixed by Josh Wilbur (KILLER BE KILLED, LAMB OF GOD, GOJIRA).