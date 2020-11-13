Sons Of SLASH, SCOTT WEILAND And ROBERT TRUJILLO Form SUSPECT208; 'Long Awaited' Single Available

SUSPECT208, the new band featuring the sons of Slash, Scott Weiland and Robert Trujillo, has released its debut single, "Long Awaited".

SUSPECT208 frontman, 20-year-old Noah Weiland, is the son of late STONE TEMPLE PILOTS singer Scott Weiland. The drummer is London Hudson, 18-year-old son of GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Slash. 16-year-old bassist Tye Trujillo is son of METALLICA bass player Robert Trujillo.

Tye had previously performed live with KORN and SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, while London is also a drummer in his other band CLASSLESS ACT, which opened for Slash on a 2018 tour. SUSPECT208 guitarist Niko Tsangaris also plays in CLASSLESS ACT.

When he was just 12 years old, Tye Trujillo filled in for bassist Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu for KORN's South American tour after Fieldy was unable to make the shows due to "unforeseen circumstances."

Four years ago, Robert Trujillo told NBC Boston that his son was "fearless" while performing with KORN. "He [was] just bringing the performance, playing the songs, even improvisational moments within the set. Which is really a challenge, especially for… for anybody, let alone a 12-year-old."

In 2016, Robert Trujillo told Brazil's Globo Play that he "never forced" Tye to play music. He explained: "I always felt that if he wanted to embrace an instrument, great; I'd try to help him with it. So initially, at first, it was drums. And then around that same time, when he was one, he had a little plastic guitar, and he would play it all the time, just strumming it — always strumming it everywhere, to the point where the plastic was worn down."

He continued: "It's a beautiful thing, 'cause he's still a twelve-year-old, and he still acts wild and crazy, as a 12-year-old should, but when it comes to music, he's very focused."

Robert Trujillo told the Huffington Post that Tye is "an amazing bass player and a really great writer. The bass lines that he's writing and the riffs, I'm like, 'Man, I wish I had written that.' He's coming up with stuff on his own, but he's also been influenced by players like Jaco Pastorius, but also Miles Davis or BLACK SABBATH or LED ZEPPELIN. He's like a sponge. He loves funk. He loves James Brown, he's this little 12-year-old who's soaking up and embracing all this different music and I can tell that it's helping him creatively in what he's writing with his band."

In a 2018 interview with the "Appetite For Distortion" podcast, London Hudson was asked when he realized how famous his father was. "Since I was little, especially with the VELVET REVOLVER stuff, because that was the most I toured with him, was for the VELVET REVOLVER stuff," he said. "Seeing that many people at the shows was kind of crazy, and how they all just worshipped. Then going on the last GN'R tour, and seeing all those people who still like him for much older stuff, is when it really clicked, going on that tour. But it never really hit me until this summer, where I was like, I don't want to live in his shadow, when I started playing in the band. That's the main reason I don't play guitar or stringed instruments."

London said that he got into the drums a while ago, explaining: "It was years back, for me it was around fifth or sixth grade...I played bass for a year then, and I was just getting sick of it, and just bored, and I wanted to do something different. I was at Guitar Center with my dad, and I started playing on the drum kit and really liked it."

