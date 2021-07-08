SONIC YOUTH's THURSTON MOORE To Release 'Sonic Life' Memoir

Publishing house Faber has purchased the rights to SONIC YOUTH founding member Thurston Moore's memoir "Sonic Life". According to publishing industry site The Bookseller, "Sonic Life" will be released in 2023 and will detail the "wild music and endless wonder" of Moore's life and career.
The synopsis states: "From his infatuation and engagement with the 1970s punk and 'no wave' scenes in New York City, to the 1981 formation of his legendary rock group, to 30 years of relentless recording, touring, and musical experimentation, birthing the NIRVANA era of alternative rock, and beyond, it is all told via the personal prism of the author's intensive archives and research."
Last year, Moore told Vulture that he had begun working on the book. "This downtime period allowed me to do this, so I have this manuscript called 'Sonic Life' that I probably will publish at some point in 2021," he said at the time.
Moore's most recent solo album, "By The Fire", came out last fall.
