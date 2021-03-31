SONATA ARCTICA Announces First Acoustic Album, 'Acoustic Adventures - Volume One'

Finnish melodic metal titans SONATA ARCTICA are a band with a unique sound, driven by different emotions and a touch of melancholy. Today, the band announces the release of its first acoustic album, perfectly titled "Acoustic Adventures - Volume One", to be released in October 2021 through Nuclear Blast Tonträger Produktions Und Vertriebs Gmbh.
"This acoustic form of SONATA ARCTICA has been slowly brewing for years", comments vocalist Tony Kakko and explains: "The first manifestation of it, besides the few acoustic versions of songs released throughout the years, was the 'Acoustic Adventures Tour' in 2019, which proved to be a great success, sparking an idea to get these songs also recorded and out on an album. Or two albums, at least for starters. Our songs have always been based on beautiful melodies, which makes it very easy to transform and rearrange them perfectly into the acoustic form as well. I should mention that many of the songs work so well dressed in acoustic garments."
"Acoustic Adventures - Volume One" will be the first part, followed by a second acoustic record, to be released in 2022. "I hope you love these albums as much as we do. There are many, many songs we had to leave out of these 'Volume One' and 'Volume Two' albums, so nothing would please me more than adding few more volumes in the future," smiles Kakko and adds: "Looking forward to seeing you on tour again as soon as possible!"
And this tour, dubbed the "Acoustic Adventures MMXXI" tour, is hopefully going to happen in autumn. It's been a while since SONATA ARCTICA toured Europe, the last time being in 2019. To promote their "Acoustic Adventures - Volume One" release, the band will embark on a journey through 17 European countries. Support will be provided by Swedish hopefuls ELEINE, who will also be presenting an acoustic set.
Keyboardist Henrik "Henkka" Klingenberg comments: "Since our 'Talviyö' world tour is more or less over, it's time to look ahead for the next challenge, and since we've had so much fun with the acoustic stuff, we decided to make an album as well, and, of course, we will hit the road immediately after that to celebrate the release of it. As of now, we have managed to set up an extensive European tour, and we're really looking forward to getting out there an play some music for all of you."
Tour dates:
Oct. 21 - SE - Uppsala, Katalin
Oct. 22 - SE - Östersund, Gamla Teatern
Oct. 23 - NO - Trondheim, Byscenen
Oct. 24 - NO - Oslo, Parkteatret
Oct. 26 - SE - Gothenburg, Valand (Ordensalen)
Oct. 27 - DE - Hamburg, Fabrik
Oct. 28 - NL - Tilburg, 013
Oct. 29 - DE - Bochum, Matrix
Oct. 30 - NL - Utrecht, Pandora
Nov. 01 - UK - London, Islington Assembly Hall
Nov. 03 - FR - Paris/Vaureal, Le Forum
Nov. 04 - FR - Lyon, CCO
Nov. 05 - ES - Barcelona, Salamandra
Nov. 06 - ES - Bilbao, Santana 27
Nov. 07 - ES - Madrid, Mon
Nov. 09 - ES - Sevilla, Custom
Nov. 10 - ES - Murcia, Garaje
Nov. 11 - ES - Pamplona, Totem
Nov. 12 - FR - Toulouse, Le Metronom
Nov. 13 - FR - Nantes, Le Ferrailleur
Nov. 14 - BE - Sint-Niklaas, De Casino
Nov. 16 - DE - Nürnberg, Hirsch
Nov. 17 - CH - Pratteln, Z7
Nov. 18 - IT - Milan, Live Club
Nov. 19 - SLO - Ljubljana, Orto Bar
Nov. 21 - BG - Sofia, Music Jam
Nov. 22 - RO - Bukarest, Quantic Club
Nov. 23 - RO - Cluj-Napoca, FORM Space
Nov. 25 - AT - Wien, Szene
Nov. 26 - HU - Budapest, Akvarium
Nov. 27 - CZ - Zlin, Winter Masters of Rock
Nov. 28 - PL - Warsaw, Proxima
Nov. 29 - DE - Berlin, Columbia Theater
Dec. 01 - DE - München, Technikum
Dec. 02 - DE - Köln, Essigfabrik
Dec. 03 - DE - Passau, Zauberberg
Dec. 04 - DE - Speyer, Halle 101