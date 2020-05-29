SOILWORK Unveils 'Death Diviner' Video

It is the maybe most demanding project of the Swedish metallers SOILWORK: "The Feverish Trinity", a trilogy of songs with accompanying videos that, according to the band, would "celebrate the Babylonian Death Goddesses that once made the world a more feverish and exiting place." Today (Friday, May 29), SOILWORK takes its last steps on this journey that led us to the abysses and dark sides of humanity by releasing the final installment of this entity: "Death Diviner".

SOILWORK states: "'Death Diviner' is the final installment in the 'Feverish' trilogy, the end of the path that 'Feverish' and 'Desperado' set us upon. The overall theme of these three songs is an attempt to describe the otherworldy, the emotions your body can't contain and the desperate measures you take when you feel that there is something out there calling for you, something much bigger than you, but you know that if you could reach it, talk to it, you'd feel a sense of belonging for the first time in your life. Because that's what we all miss, isn't it? We all want to belong somewhere, but it never feels right. You always have that itch, that slightly uncomfortable feeling that you could be so much more, if you'd only been somewhere else, with a soulmate who knew everything you'd been through, and never judged any of your actions because it was the only thing you could do at that time. 'Death Diviner' doesn't provide the answers. The 'Feverish' trilogy doesn’t provide the answers. But they provide a 'What if?' that might change your life."

SOILWORK's eleventh studio album, "Verkligheten", was released in January 2019 via Nuclear Blast. The first-edition digipack, as well as the vinyl versions, also contained the exclusive "Underworld" EP, containing four more songs. The digipack version also featured special artwork with lavish foil print.

"Verkligheten" was SOILWORK's first to feature drummer Bastian Thusgaard, who replaced Dirk Verbeuren in 2016.

