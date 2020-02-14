SOILWORK To Release Two New Singles This Year

SOILWORK singer Björn "Speed" Strid has told United Rock Nations in a new interview that fans can expect to hear some fresh music from his band in 2020. "We'll do a few shows [with SOILWORK], but this year is pretty much gonna be all about [Strid's other band] THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA, and then next year [2021] is gonna be about SOILWORK," he said (hear audio below). "[I] try to divide, or separate, the album cycles a little bit, or touring cycles, if you will. But there will be some stuff — some shows and some singles that we're gonna release as well, so people can look forward to that… We released a single in [October] last year. There's gonna be two more this year."

Last fall, SOILWORK released a brand new song called "Feverish". The track was made available digitally along with a new version of "Stålfågel", featuring ARCH ENEMY singer Alissa White-Gluz.

At the time of the "Feverish" release, it was announced that SOILWORK would issue "The Feverish Trinity" over the coming months, a trilogy of songs with accompanying videos that, according to the band, will "celebrate the Babylonian Death Goddesses that once made the world a more Feverish and exciting place."

SOILWORK's eleventh studio album, "Verkligheten", was released in January 2019 via Nuclear Blast. The first-edition digipack, as well as the vinyl versions, also contained the exclusive "Underworld" EP, containing four more songs. The digipack version also featured special artwork with lavish foil print.

"Verkligheten" was SOILWORK's first to feature drummer Bastian Thusgaard, who replaced Dirk Verbeuren in 2016.

THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA will release its new album, "Aeromantic", on February 28 via Nuclear Blast.

