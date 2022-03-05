SOILWORK, STRATOVARIUS, Ex-NIGHTWISH Members Guest On JANI LIIMATAINEN's New Solo Album, 'My Father's Son'

March 5, 2022

Frontiers Music Srl will release of Jani Liimatainen's (THE DARK ELEMENT, INSOMNIUM, SONATA ARCTICA) new solo album, "My Father's Son", on May 6. The Finnish musician's impeccable talents are on full display on this new LP and he's got a stellar cast of friends lending their talents to the proceedings.

The album's first single, "All Dreams Are Born To Die", which features guest lead vocals from Tony Kakko of SONATA ARCTICA, can be streamed below.

"My Father's Son" includes guest lead vocals from Björn "Speed" Strid (SOILWORK, THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA), Tony Kakko (Sonata Arctica), Timo Kotipelto (STRATOVARIUS), Anette Olzon (THE DARK ELEMENT, NIGHTWISH), Renan Zonta (ELECTRIC MOB), Pekka Heino (BROTHER FIRETRIBE) and Antti Railio (CELESTY, DIECELL). Liimatainen even takes on lead vocal duties himself as well. Additionally, bassist Jonas Kuhlberg (ONE DESIRE), drummer Rolf Pilve (STRATOVARIUS, SMACKBOUND) and pianist Jarkko Lahti provide instrumentation, while Liimatainen handles guitars, keyboards, and programming. Jens Johansson (STRATOVARIUS, RAINBOW) and Janne Huttunen provide guest keyboard and saxophone solos, respectively.

Liimatainen's career in metal kicked off as a founding member and guitarist for one of Finland's premiere power metal bands, SONATA ARCTICA. Currently, Liimatainen is a member of the popular melodic death metal band INSOMNIUM. He is also a member of CAIN'S OFFERING alongside STRATOVARIUS vocalist Timo Kotipelto as well as being the guitarist/composer for the symphonic metal band THE DARK ELEMENT, which features former NIGHTWISH vocalist Anette Olzon. Both CAIN'S OFFERING and THE DARK ELEMENT have released two well-received albums each, both racking up millions of streams on digital music platforms and with THE DARK ELEMENT, multiple music videos with millions of views.

Those highlights of his musical resume more than speak to Liimatainen's talent and building legacy in the heavy music world. With the cast of friends who have joined him to help him fulfill his ambitious vision for "My Father's Son", his new solo album will surely further cement his standing as one of the great guitarists and musical talents to emerge from Finland.

Track listing:

01. Breathing Divinity (Vocals: Björn "Speed" Strid)
02. All Dreams Are Born To Die (Vocals: Tony Kakko)
03. What Do You Want (Vocals: Renan Zonta)
04. Who Are We (Vocals: Timo Kotipelto)
05. Side By Side (Vocals: Pekka Heino)
06. The Music Box (Vocals: Renan Zonta)
07. Into The Fray (Vocals: Timo Kotipelto)
08. I Could Stop Now (Vocals: Anette Olzon)
09. Haunted House (Vocals: Jani Liimatainen)
10. My Father's Son (Vocals: Antti Railio)

Recording lineup:

Vocalists:

Pekka Heino
Tony Kakko
Timo Kotipelto
Jani Liimatainen
Anette Olzon
Antti Railio
Björn Strid
Renan Zonta

Musicians:

Jani Liimatainen - Guitars, keyboards, programming
Jonas Kuhlberg - Bass
Rolf Pilve - Drums
Jarkko Lahti - Piano
Jens Johansson - Guest keyboard solo
Janne Huttunen - Guest saxophone solo

Backing vocals:

Petri Aho
JC Halttunen
Tony Kakko
Jani Liimatainen
Anette Olzon
Antti Railio
Björn Strid
Lassi Vääränen
Renan Zonta


COMMENTS

